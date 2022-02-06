OPINION | LET'S TALK: Birthday shoots not getting old





It's now February. And the talkmistress is making Black history all on her own during Black History Month ... by continuing to get old. On the 17th, I'll have had 60 trips around the sun.

One of the "sheep following the social-media herd" decisions I've made to commemorate this feat is to do a birthday photo shoot.

Photo shoots seem an especially suitable — not to mention cheaper — substitute when one is turning a landmark age but wants to opt out of a party because (1) covid keeps reinventing itself and coming back and (2) the birthday individual fears that nobody would show up at a party, even sans pandemic. (Yes, I'm still smarting a bit after a whopping 11 people showed up to the 2005 post-wedding reception Dre and I hosted in Little Rock after marrying in Louisiana.)

Having only posed for stiff Sears/Olan Mills in-studio photo shoots and wedding-day pictures in years past, I became intrigued by the photo shoots posted on social media ... at first, young people simply posing for out-of-studio senior high school photos; dressed like A-list celebrities for prom (this past fall, homecoming pictures were a thing) and graduating from high school or college. Then I noticed that more expectant mothers were doing maternity photo shoots, many proudly baring a part of their anatomy that some of us would be too chicken to bare even without an upside-down baby encased inside. Then I noticed the landmark-birthday shoots ... shoots that weren't just selfies. Shoots whose subjects were glammed up in ways, and wearing apparel, that their social-media buds may not have seen before. As with the aforementioned shoots, nearly all of these were shot in scenic outside locations.

As 60 approached, the idea of doing my own birthday shoot began to grow on me.

Birthdays are a time in which a bit of vanity can be allowed; it's OK to turn the other way and allow our fellow humans to trumpet their own birthdays (or allow their social media accounts/friends to do so). After all, that's the anniversary of the day God's greatest work came forth: a human being who started out as a wrinkly, crying baby and managed to survive in what seems an increasingly hostile world ... and, in the cases of those who have had enough previous birthdays, managed to survive long enough to vote, pay taxes and spoil grandchildren.

So when birthday time comes around, we gladly share photos of the ways in which we've chosen to celebrate, posting pictures of our celebratory cake, dinner and/or cocktail along with snapshots of us and our family/friends consuming same or simply cheesing at the camera.

For us ladies who've reached certain landmark ages, birthday shoots allow us a chance to show how good we still look. They're the ultimate way to say, "Hey, I just turned (fill in the number) and I still got it — at least I do if I have my makeup/wig/fake eyelashes/long acrylic nails/Spanx plus Photoshop. By the way, if you feel so inclined, my Cashapp handle is ... " And again, if we're pondering having a photo shoot versus a party, the former can be cheaper, depending on the photographer's fee and the costs of those beauty enhancers.

My 59th birthday photo shoot last year was a short, impromptu, day-of undertaking with Dre as unpaid photographer, aiming the iPhone while I posed on the condo balcony during Little Rock's Feb. 17 Snowmageddon. I fixed my face and short 'do; donned one of the evening gowns my weight-losing niece in Seattle gave me; grabbed some long gloves; shrugged on a fake-fur car coat from Goodwill; and tried to look cute standing with the obligatory hand on hip, then blowing snow off my upturned palms as though I were some '50s Hollywood starlet on an Aspen ski-trip shoot.

This year, however, I didn't want the typical glamour shots, especially since I've posted enough dress-up photos of myself during the formal and semiformal High Profile events I've covered. Instead, I opted for a fantasy-based photo shoot in one of the scenic parks in the Little Rock metroplex. Granted, glamour-shot apparel may have done a better job of hiding body fat than the chosen fantasy attire. And granted, the total cost of the attire probably wasn't much cheaper than the cost of glamour duds. But sometimes, one just needs to be different. (And my capable photographer is skilled at Photoshop.)

Whatever reaction or memories come from this particular photo shoot, I'd encourage everyone celebrating a birthday in these pandemic times to do a little something special for themselves, whether they're hitting a "zero year" or not. A good old in-studio or adventurous out-of-studio photo session would be good, as time can be fleeting and it's always a good idea to have decent (and fun) images of yourself handy. And just think how cool it could be to have pix made every year to form an adult version of those "kindergarten-to-senior-year" collages featuring you as a kid; your children; and/or your grandchildren.

Plus, you can at least dream of how cool it could be, and how easy on your pocket, to convince the little one in your life to opt for a birthday photo shoot ("Why, Mom/Dad/Mimi/Paw Paw is a pro with an iPhone camera!") rather than a party.

