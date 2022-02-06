The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72201

• 821 Broadway, commercial, Auto Glass Now, 8 p.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $400.

• 700 Broadway, commercial, Jimmy John's, 3:38 a.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $1,866.

72204

• 9109 Tanya Dr., residential, Emma Dortch, 10:50 p.m. Jan. 26, property valued at $75.

• 6819 Honeysuckle Lane, residential, Milakyi Hopkins, 3:40 p.m. Jan. 28, property value unknown.

• 1901 S. Pierce St., residential, James Miller, 5:06 p.m. Jan. 30, property value unknown.

• 5500 W. 12th St, commercial, Advance Auto Parts, 5:22 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $161.

72205

• 801 S. Rodney Parham Road, residential, Robert Jackson, 9 p.m. Jan. 19, property valued at $4,500.

• 6201 W. Markham St., commercial, Chick-fil-A, 1:57 a.m. Jan. 31, property valued at $10,000.

72206

• 1501 W. Roosevelt Road, commercial, Expressmart, 5:26 a.m. Jan. 29, property value unknown.

72209

• 5009 Gum Springs Road, residential, Shirley Gamle, 10 a.m. Jan. 23, property valued at $239.

• 6600 Delilah Lane, residential, Kenneth England, 6 p.m. Jan. 23, property value unknown.

• 7515 Geyer Springs Road, commercial, Evolution Wireless, 7 p.m. Jan. 27, property valued at $334.

• 35 Eaton Dr., residential, Daisy Lopez, 7 a.m. Jan. 28, property valued at $4,552.

• 8720 Baseline Road, residential, Bobby Lytle, 2 p.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $200.

• 9200 Woodford Dr., residential, Dennis Guzman, 7:15 p.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $3,000.

72210

• 17 Southern Oaks Dr., residential, James Opara, 10:13 p.m. Jan. 29, property valued at $600.