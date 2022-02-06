CDC supports Moderna vaccine

NEW YORK -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday continued its endorsement of Moderna's covid-19 vaccine for adults, now that U.S. regulators have given the shots their full approval.

The decision has little practical effect. Tens of millions of Americans have already gotten Moderna shots after its emergency authorization by the Food and Drug Administration more than a year ago.

Last week, the FDA gave the product full licensure after conducting a more rigorous review than the vaccine received before it gained the emergency-use authorization.

While the FDA licenses the vaccines, the CDC makes recommendations about how they should be used, leading the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to take up the matter Friday.

The panel heard summaries of medical studies that showed the vaccine is working against the coronavirus and that there is no evidence of new safety concerns. It voted unanimously to continue to endorse the shots, and the agency's director later signed off on the recommendation.

The Moderna vaccine, now being marketed under the name Spikevax, is licensed as a two-dose series for people 18 and older. Under earlier emergency-use authorizations, additional doses can be administered for people with weakened immune systems.

Additionally, the CDC on Friday encouraged people with weakened immune systems to come forward sooner for additional coronavirus shots, part of what the agency's scientists described as a bid to shore up those people's levels of protection in the face of the omicron variant.

Much of the daylong meeting centered on how to better protect people with weakened immune systems, many of whom produce fewer antibodies in response to a vaccination or an infection, leaving them susceptible to the virus and to higher risks of serious illness. Some immunocompromised people have lately said that pharmacies or hospitals have refused them additional vaccine doses recommended by the CDC.

CDC scientists said they hoped the new guidance would smooth that group's path to receiving additional shots.

For people with moderately or severely weakened immune systems who had received the recommended three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, the CDC shortened the period that they had to wait for a fourth dose, reducing it to three months from five.

Elisha Hall, a CDC scientist, said the agency was concerned about waning levels of protection in people with weakened immune systems, especially given how quickly the omicron variant spreads. Hall said small studies had shown that administering a fourth dose shortly after a third still strengthened immune responses in that group.

Federal regulators in August authorized a third Pfizer or Moderna dose for some immunocompromised people who had originally received those shots. Health authorities considered the additional dose for this group to be an integral part of their primary immunization series, rather than booster shots.

The CDC on Friday also encouraged people with moderately or severely weakened immune systems who had originally been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to take two additional vaccine doses, rather than only one.

The CDC's expert advisers applauded the push to better protect people with weakened immune systems.

Dr. Camille Kotton, an infectious disease physician at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said she had seen a number of immunocompromised people experience "significant breakthrough infections" during the omicron surge. "I really think this will help dramatically," she said.

The CDC also gave doctors leeway to administer the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to immunocompromised people outside of the recommended dosing intervals in cases where "the benefits of vaccination are deemed to outweigh the potential and unknown risks."

In addition, members of the advisory committee signaled their support for another change to vaccination guidelines, indicating that they would endorse extending the gap between first and second doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines from roughly four weeks to eight weeks.

That change, expected to reduce the risk of heart-related side effects and heighten the effectiveness of the vaccines, has not yet been voted on by the committee or implemented by the CDC. It is not clear when the CDC could take action on that proposal.

CDC scientists presented evidence that an eight-week interval resulted in stronger immune responses and higher levels of protection against infection or hospitalization. They also said it reduced the risk of serious but rare side effects seen especially in young men -- myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the lining around the heart. Those conditions are typically mild and can also arise from covid-19.

Dr. Matthew Daley, a senior investigator at Kaiser Permanente in Colorado and a member of the CDC advisory committee, said he hoped the change would persuade some people to get vaccinated.

"If the message is, 'We already have a highly effective and highly safe vaccine or vaccines, and this is an approach to make them even safer,' that might convince some folks," he said.

Information for this article was contributed by Mike Stobbe of The Associated Press; and by Benjamin Mueller of The New York Times.