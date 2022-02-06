Club news: Arkansas Archeological Society meets Feb. 9

Archeologists

The Arkansas Archeological Society will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 via Zoom. The guest speaker will be Dr. Jami Lockhart on "Current Research at Historic and Prehistoric Cultural Landscapes in Arkansas." This presentation describes recent examinations of past cultures and their interactions with the natural environment using integrated technological methods.

Information: (479) 283-5720.

VFW 2952

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2952 of Springdale/Fayetteville will meet at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at St. Thomas Episcopal Church on 48th Street in Springdale. The Post will open at 6:30 p.m. Masks will be required. Zoom options are also available.

Information: Email george.randy.rg@gmail.com.

NARFE

The Bella Vista Chapter 1547 of National Active and Retired Federal Employees will meet at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 in the community room of First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 South in Pineville, Mo., just past Walmart and McDonald's.

The meeting will feature a local artist and her use of driftwood to design art objects. All current and retired federal employees and their spouses are welcome.

Information: (479) 855-1676.

Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, will host a walk beginning at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 on Fayetteville's Cato Springs Trails. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. at the Walgreens at 2964 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville.

Information: Email bvvohh@gmail.com or (479) 381-9366.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Feb. 12 at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista.

Pat Slatton will be teaching the class on acrylic abstract painting. Participants are requested to bring an 11-by-14 inch canvas or size of their choice. The canvas should be prepped by base coating in three pastel colors of your choosing. An example would be, violet on top, yellow in the middle, and blue on the bottom. Supplies to bring are a sea sponge, a water spray bottle, paper towels and a water container for the sponge. The paints will be supplied by the instructor.

A re-purpose table will be set up for members to bring items that no longer hold their interest and pick up new items to enjoy.

The Ozark Creative Artists organization offers community service projects, such as painting memory boxes for hospitals and supporting the Benton County Women's Shelter. Recently members handpainted 15 canvas bags and filled them with items for the ladies at the women's shelter. Thank you to all the members who participated in this generous project; it was greatly appreciated.

Painters of all skill levels make up the organization.

Information: Text Lynda at (262) 308-4454.

MOAA

The Northwest Arkansas Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America will meet beginning at 6 p.m. Feb. 18 at Mermaids Seafood Restaurant, 2217 N. College Ave. in Fayetteville. The cost of dinner is $30 per person.

MOAA is open to U.S. Armed Forces active duty, former and retired officers and warrant officers from all components, and their spouses and guests. The guest speaker will be Maj. General Kendall Penn, The Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard. Casual dress is recommended. RSVP by Feb. 9 if attending.

The MOAA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to benefit members of the uniformed services, their families and survivors by advocating a strong national defense, and by providing needed support to the community. The chapter provides veterans scholarships and is active in the expansion of the Fayetteville National Cemetery. Members also teach U.S. flag history for local fifth grade students. The chapter hosts six dinner meetings each year.

Information: (479) 799-5639 or email daviderophillips@gmail.com.

The Bella Vista Photography Club recently honored winners in its holiday-themed photo contest. First place went to Quin Warsaw for his photo of the horse Tonka. The second-place winner chosen was Jan Halgrim for her photo taken inside Cooper Chapel. Third place went to Rick Tramposh for his photo of the North Forest Lights at Crystal Bridges Museum. The club meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at First Community Bank in Jane, Mo. Information: bellavistapc.org. (Courtesy images/BVPC)

