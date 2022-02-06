Detour, lane closings set for U.S. 270 project

A $22.6 million project to widen a 1.5-mile section of Albert Pike Road on the west side of Hot Springs will require blocking access to a side road for four days starting Monday and periodically limiting traffic to one lane on Albert Pike Road for the balance of the month, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Access to Haven Hill Road from Albert Pike Road, also called U.S. 270, is scheduled to be closed through Thursday, weather permitting, to allow crews to install a box culvert as part of the project. It was originally scheduled for the week of Jan. 31.

Detour routes for Haven Hill Lane and its connecting neighborhood will be signed to use Disney Street, the department said.

Work on the project also will require rolling lane closings eastbound or westbound between Bull Bayou Road and Fleetwood Drive, weather permitting. When a lane is closed, traffic may be reduced to one open lane during daytime hours between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the department said.

The work is part of a project to widen a 1.5-mile section of U.S. 270 to five lanes, extending roughly from Fleetwood Drive to Arkansas 227. The project also includes bicycle lanes and improvements to the interchange with Arkansas 227.

Traffic will be controlled with message boards, signs and construction barrels.