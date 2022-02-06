Every day we play a hand of life, and those hands can determine how long we live, how much wealth we accumulate, and what quality of life we have.

A good poker player knows why you don't draw to an inside straight--that's a hand in which, if you're holding 5-6-8-9, you need a 7 (the "inside" card) to make a straight. But if you plan your next move on the rare chance of drawing the 7, you will almost always fail. The odds are heavily against you, and if you play like that, you will lose a lot of money.

Now let's look at life players. You're driving down a crowded freeway, and whipping past you goes a motorcycle rider, without a helmet. My brother, who is a doctor, said the emergency department workers have a name for those folks: organ donors.

I try to play my existence much as I would play poker, and like winners in a poker game, I don't draw to an inside straight. When you live without regard to the odds of living a long, healthy life, you are no different than a poker player who disregards the odds of winning a hand. If you live that lifestyle, the odds are stacked against you. Instead of losing your money, your gamble may cost you your life.

When you start playing the odds in life, it enhances not only your physical well-being. If you look at your entire lifestyle--everything from what goes into your body and what do you with the energy you produce--you are playing with the odds in your favor.

Easy adjustments to everyday routines should become part of your lifestyle. Make the changes to get there, and stop drawing to an inside straight. If our bodies fail us, nothing else matters. You may be rich as King Midas, but if you are dragging your butt around and gasping for breath after climbing a few stairs, a fat bank account becomes meaningless.

We are creatures of habit, and that makes our actions mental instead of physical. We must first convince our inner being that physical well-being must be a priority. That is hard to do in today's world because of distractions.

Remember the sirens from Greek mythology? They were a group of half-bird/half-woman creatures who sang enticing sweet songs that lured sailors, despite knowing the dangers, to shipwreck and die on the rocky coast of their island.

Just like those sailors of ancient Greek mythology, we are lured by excesses and pleasures, but instead of pushing back, we act as if our lifestyles aren't on track to bring about illnesses and premature deaths. Lifestyles are the first item we must conquer to have a long and enjoyable life. Until we have an ironclad resolve, half-hearted attempts to have a fit body will be doomed to failure.

Very few things in life just happen to us. Most of the positive things are the result of hard work. We have a tendency to expect to be blessed if we will just wake up every morning and walk out the door. Yes, it can happen, but you can also win the lottery, and the odds are very similar.

So quit trying to beat the odds with a sorry lifestyle. Are you willing to change some ingrained items to achieve a satisfying life? Depending on your current physical condition, this may be adding to an already successful regimen, but in some cases it will require a complete break.

I had a good friend whose wife had a mild heart attack. Her doctor's advice contained several actions she could take in order to prevent having another, such as eating a heart-healthy diet, controlling cholesterol and high blood pressure, exercising regularly, and staying at a healthy weight.

He ended the list with this: "If you don't quit smoking, just forget the other items on this list."

Smoking has such a negative impact on your body that it is impossible to be completely healthy and smoke. But other negative factors are involved. How about eating, drinking, and lack of vitamin intake? We all know what a healthy diet is, and unless we've been living under a rock, we know what excessive drinking is. But what about vitamins?

I take a handful of vitamins every day. Last year before the vaccines were available, I became infected with the original covid-19 (the mean one). I came home from work at 10:30 a.m., got tested, and took some extra D-3, zinc, and vitamin C. I felt terrible until later in the day, but was a little better when I went to bed. I woke up the next morning feeling completely back to normal without any symptoms.

Yes; I tested positive. Did my active lifestyle, sensible eating habits, and intake of vitamins make a difference? I'm not an expert on infectious diseases, but I think so.

As soon as the vaccines came out, I took the whole package, even the booster. Why? The odds are with me.

Email Richard Mason at richard@gibraltarenergy.com.