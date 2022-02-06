Eight is very great; Hogs hit clutch shots extend winning streak





FAYETTEVILLE -- The first 38 plus minutes of the Arkansas Razorbacks' game against Mississippi State on Saturday night, the three-point shots weren't falling.

The Razorbacks were 2 of 17 from beyond the arc and clinging to a one-point lead.

But when the University of Arkansas needed them most, Jaylin Williams and Chris Lykes hit three-pointers, and Davonte "Devo" Davis made a deep two-point jumper to lift the Razorbacks to a 63-55 victory in Walton Arena.





Williams, a 6-10 sophomore, hit a three-pointer with 1:48 left to give the Razorbacks a 58-54 lead.

After making his lone three-pointer of the game with an assist from Lykes, Williams turned to the student section and yelled something.

"I said, 'This is my,' and I can't say that [last] word," Williams said with a smile. "I don't know. I was just excited. I wanted to win.

"It was just a release of emotion that came out."

Williams was called for a foul on the other end and Tolu Smith hit two free throws to pull the Bulldogs within 56-54 with 1:20 left.

Then Davis hit a jumper just inside the arc at the 1:01 mark for a 58-54 Arkansas lead.

After a miss by Smith and rebound by Williams, Lykes hit a three-pointer to make it 61-54 with 25 seconds left.

"J-Will's shot was huge," said Lykes, a senior transfer guard from Miami. "Devo's shot was huge."

And Lykes' shot?

"Umm, it was a good shot," Lykes said.

Lykes, who made 2 of 3 three-pointers pointers for the game, made his second with 19 seconds left on the shot clock.

"On Chris' shot, maybe you try to run some more clock," Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman said. "But that's kind of who he is.

"We knew recruiting him that he's got this dynamic flair to his game."

Musselman said the late shots by Williams, Davis and Lykes were all clutch.

"Just huge shots," he said. "We needed baskets. J-Will's was incredibly clutch.

"I just think Jaylin is so confident right now. His shot, he was open, and we tell our guys when you're open, shoot it.

"Then I thought we had some great defensive stops down the stretch as well."

The Razorbacks (18-5, 7-3 SEC) won their eighth consecutive game and avenged an 81-68 loss at Mississippi State on Dec. 29 to open SEC play.

"Give Arkansas credit," Bulldogs Coach Ben Howland said. "They are not only one of the hottest teams in our league, but one of the hottest teams in the country."

Arkansas senior guard JD Notae, who didn't play in the first game against the Bulldogs because of covid safety protocols, had 14 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists on Saturday night. He was 4 of 16 from the field -- including 0 of 6 on three-pointers -- but hit 6 of 9 free throws.

"He changes everything," Musselman said of having Notae in the lineup. "He puts so much pressure on the defensive game plan of the opponents.

"I could tell that they worked hard on their pick and roll defensive coverage because I thought their defensive pick and roll coverage was good.

"You could tell that they were worried about JD with the ball in his hands, which is good. That opens things up for other people as well, and sometimes your primary scorer's not going to shoot a high percentage. But if he's putting pressure [on the defense] and extra eyes on him, it can open up some things."

Williams finished with 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 blocked shots. He also drew two charges to give him 32 for the season.

Lykes had 10 points, 2 assists and 2 steals off the bench. Junior forward Kamani Johnson also brought energy off the bench with 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists in 13 minutes.

"Kamani rebounds per minute are incredibly positive for us," Musselman said.

Junior point guard Iverson Molinari led Mississippi State (14-8, 5-4) with 19 points, but he shot 7 of 18 and had 1 assist and 3 turnovers. Brooks had 12 points and 11 rebounds and Smith had 11 points.

"I thought we showed a lot of fight tonight against a very good team in a tough arena," Howland said. "It was very, very loud and it gave them a lot of adrenaline."

Arkansas shot 37.7% (23 of 61), but limited its turnovers to six after having 17 in the game at Mississippi State.

"We just talked the last couple days that we cannot turn the ball over at all," Musselman said. "You've got to value the ball. We're at home.

"I told them I'd rather have a bad shot or a shot on goal. Just did not want to turn the ball over."

The Razorbacks finished with a 39-38 rebounding edge after the Bulldogs out-rebounded them 39-31 at home.

"We knew one of their strengths was getting offensive rebounds and second-chance points, and we made sure to lock down on that," Williams said of Arkansas outscoring Mississippi State 15-10 in that category. "We talked during timeouts that if you can't get the rebound, at least make sure your guy doesn't get the rebound.

"That was one of the things we came into the game focusing on. It was a big help for us."

Mississippi State shot 35.3% (18 of 51) and had 12 turnovers.

The game was tied 25-25 at halftime after Arkansas shot 26.7% (8 of 30) and Mississippi State shot 34.8% (8 of 23).

The Razorbacks improved to 8-1 in Musselman's three seasons as coach in games in which they lost to the opponent earlier in the season.

"Obviously we have a small rotation sometimes," Musselman said of using eight players. "But I didn't think we looked like the team that was tired as the game went down the stretch.

"I actually thought we looked really, really fresh comparatively speaking as that game wore on. I thought the last three minutes we took our energy level up."









