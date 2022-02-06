Emmett Till's cousin shares his story with Fayetteville council member

The Black Action Collective

Black Action Collective is an Arkansas-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization addressing racial inequalities, inequities and injustices for African American children, families, organizations and businesses. The Black Action Collective is a hub connecting people, ideas, knowledge, power and resources to create a place of belonging for African Americans.

The Rev. Wheeler Parker Jr. believes it's important to continue to share the story of his murdered cousin.

Parker, of Summit, Ill., is the older cousin of Emmett Till, who was murdered by white men in Money, Miss., in August 1955. Parker was a couple years older than his cousin, and the two lived in Chicago but were visiting Mississippi.

Fayetteville City Council member D'Andre Jones questioned Parker during a Wednesday online program, "Reflecting on a Moment in History: A Conversation on Racial Injustice."

The program was sponsored by the Black Action Collective, a nonprofit organization founded by Jones and Pattie Williams originally as The Black History Team of Compassion Fayetteville. Black Action Collective affirms and celebrates the rich history and contributions and resilience of the Black community in Fayetteville, Northwest Arkansas, the state and the nation, according to the group's website.

Parker said Emmett was an only child and the two were very close. Parker said his cousin insisted on going to Mississippi with him.

"They did not want him to go because he's a prankster, and he loved jokes," Parker said. "They knew that wouldn't flow well down South."

Parker said he was at Bryant's Grocery and Meat Market when Emmett, 14, whistled at a white woman married to the owner of the store.

"Emmett whistled at Mrs. Bryant on a Wednesday," Parker said. A person they were with warned them of possible retaliation.

Parker, now 82 years old, said he was 16 at the time, and as days passed, they forgot about the incident at the store. Parker said he did not tell his grandfather, who they were staying with in Mississippi, about the exchange at the store because Emmett begged him not to.

Two white men came to the home that Sunday, he said. He heard the men say that they wanted to talk to the "fat boy" that had done the talking at the store.

"There was nothing about a whistle," Parker said.

Parker said he thought he was going to die that day. He said he had been raised in the South until he was 8 years old and understood Emmett had violated one of the serious laws in the South.

The men -- Roy Bryant, the woman's husband; and his half-brother J.W. Milam -- found Emmett in a room in the house and abducted him.

"That was the last time I saw him alive," Parker said.

Emmett's mutilated body was later found in the Tallahatchie River.

Mamie Till, Emmett's mother, held a public funeral with an open casket so photographs of her son's body could be published.

An all-white jury found Bryant and Milam not guilty of Till's murder in September 1955. The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced in December that it had officially closed Till's case, according to the New York Times. Milam and Bryant are dead, according to the Times.

Parker said it's important for him to continue to talk about his cousin's murder.

"If you forget that, then you are subjected to repeat it," he said. "The laws make people behave, but it doesn't legislate the heart."

Parker said Emmett's story is not a pleasant one but added his purpose in sharing it is not to stir hate.

Learning history is important and knowledge is powerful, Jones said.

Parker said he's seen progress and change in the country. He said many people did not experience the South of his youth where Black people could be killed in a moment for even having "reckless eyeballs."

Parker said Black people have come a long way, but there's still a long way to go. He stressed the importance of education and voting for the Black community.

Bentonville resident Sheree Miller watched some of the program. She said Emmett's murder had an immense impact on her since he was murdered the day before she was born.

Miller said she is impressed by the Black Action Collective's dedication to bringing impressive Black history knowledge to the Northwest Arkansas community.