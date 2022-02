Mary Hathaway, daughter of Laura and Jeffrey Hathaway of Little Rock, and Richard A. Meyers, son of Maida and Gregg Jones of Moses Lake, Wash., and Richard Meyers of Hutchinson Island, Fla.; April 23.

Nicole Gillum, daughter of Lavanda and Robert Gillum of Russellville and the late Caryn Cox, and William Ogles, son of Jill and John Ogles of North Little Rock; May 27, 2023.