Exceptional people, experiences truly impressive





After nearly 20 years of covering record-class deer, record-class elk, record-class fish and multi-slam turkey hunts, it takes a lot to impress me.

In the last week, my mind has been blown three times.

The latest is courtesy of Clay Newcomb, a fellow Arkansan and publisher of Bear Hunting Magazine, by way of bowhunting.com. I get e-mails like this all the time. I usually trash them without opening. Another wannabe hunting celebrity putting an arrow through a trophy whitetail at some high fence operation in the Midwest. I usually delete them without opening.

The subject line, "Craziest Bear Hunt of All Time," compelled me to give this one a look. The fact that Newcomb was its subject compelled me to hit the play button.

Newcomb, one of the world's most accomplished bear hunters, is shown hunting somewhere in the far North. Two mature bears, including one with chocolate and blonde fur enter a bait site. If it just had a little pink fur, it would be Neopolitan.

A massive boar bear runs in and chases them away. The boar returns and comes straight to Newcomb's blind, which consists of stacked branches and netting. Newcomb draws his recurve bow, but the boar continues to advance, ultimately poking its head into the blind and actually touching Newcomb's broadhead. Newcomb backs up a step, clearly fighting back an impulse to flee.

The boar withdraws and starts walking away. Newcomb arrows the boar at 3 yards. The boar runs a short distance and stops, showing its broadside and giving Newcomb time to drive home another shot at about 25 yards.

The sudden release of tension and emotion doubles Newcomb over. Only then did I realize I was practically doing the same. The video is available on YouTube.

No greater height

The fascination with climbing Mount Everest escapes me. It was a big deal when Edmund Hillary did it for the first time in the 1950s. Many thousands of people have done it since. It's an assembly line process, and climbers have turned Everest into a giant trash heap. Even people that have died on the mountain remain there. Their corpses are actually landmarks.

Robert Scott, author of "God Is My Co-Pilot," caused an international incident in the 1940s as a member of the American Volunteer Group when he flew over Mount Everest. American and British pilots were in competition for this feat, but conventional piston-powered fighter planes were unable to fly that high. Scott installed a supercharger on a P-36 (essentially a P-40 with a rotary engine) and did it easily. However, this offended the Nepalese government, whose people considered Everest sacred.

So anyway, people have been atop and over Everest thousands of times for nearly 100 years.

I learned this week that Everest is the highest mountain on earth, but not the tallest. That honor belongs to Hawaii's Mauna Kea. It is 33,501 feet tall. Everest is 29,029 feet tall. However, only 13,802 feet of Mauna Kea is above sea level.

Victor Vescovo, a wealthy Texan and Cliff Kapono, a marine scientist, recently became the first people to ascend Mauna Kea from its base to its peak.

Well, sort of. The pair descended about 3.75 miles to Mauna Kea's base in Vescovo's private submersible and floated to the surface. They ascended the rest of the peak on foot and on bicycle. Still, nobody did it before. The only way to top that, or bottom that, is to climb from the base to sea level in scuba gear, in constant contact with the mountain.

Do it. I double dog dare you!

Greenbriar Duck Club

I have hunted in some storied locations, including Turley Ranch in Roger Mills County, Okla. A portion of the ranch adjacent to the Washita National Battlefield is where George Custer mustered his troops for his infamous massacre on Black Kettle's winter encampment.

In the last week of duck season, I had the privilege of hunting Greenbriar Duck Club near Carlisle. My hunt there was the subject of my feature in last Sunday's edition.

That was the only time I felt awestruck when I set foot on a property. The history and the tradition of the place is front and center, and it is overwhelming. Each guest room has a name, which is embroidered on its own linens and towels.

The hunting holes were established generations ago, and hunting any of them is like parachuting into a chapter of a Nash Buckingham book.

The atmosphere was warm and welcoming, and everybody involved with the operation personified southern hospitality. Their humility and graciousness impressed me more than the place and its hunting, and I will carry that with me for the rest of my life.



