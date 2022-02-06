Fair weather sampler

Gazing across the Central Arkansas icescape, I long for warm weather and lush foliage.

How shall we luxuriate in those months when they arrive? What a question! We live in the Natural State. There is plenty to keep us busy until next winter.

Controlled turkey hunt

For beginner, novice and experienced turkey hunters, a controlled turkey hunt on a wildlife management area is a superb opportunity.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission offers these hunts to regulate hunting pressure on turkeys at popular WMAs. You must have a permit to participate, and you can apply until Feb. 15 on the Game and Fish Commission's website at www.agfc.com

The hunts take place at some of the Game and Fish Commission's best turkey habitat, including Harold E. Alexander Spring River WMA, Galla Creek WMA, Devil's Eyebrow WMA, Sylamore WMA, and many others.

The permits are very popular and hard to draw, but the increased chance of success is well worth entering the drawing.

Having drawn a permit, you will increase your chance of success immensely by scouting, which will introduce you to other non-hunting activities. At Harold E. Alexander Spring River WMA, for example, you can also fish for walleyes and smallmouth bass on the Spring River. At Madison County WMA, you can make a side trip for smallmouth bass and Ozark bass at Kings River. At Galla Creek WMA, you can fish for largemouth bass and white bass on the Arkansas River.

To take full advantage of these opportunities, you will need to camp on the area of choice for a few days.

Wallies and smallies

On the subject of walleyes and smallmouths, peak fishing begins in March on rivers in the Ozarks and Ouachita Mountains.

In March and April, the water will be too cold for wet wading, but you will be perfectly comfortable wearing light waders and wading boots.

A generous smattering of public access points will allow you to wade fish on the Ouachita and Caddo rivers in the Ouachita Mountains. Accesses at Glenwood and Amity offer good to great fishing on the Caddo River.

You can access the Ouachita River from U.S. 270 at Rocky Shoals, and downriver at Dragover and Fulton Branch. The Ouachita National Forest abuts the Ouachita River in many places. Pairing a map with a satellite view from Google Earth will show you some unimproved roads that lead to the river.

Public access is generous at Crooked Creek. You can wade fish at Pyatt, Mark Oliver Access, Snow, Yellville, and, of course, the Fred Berry Conservation Education Center. The Fred Berry Center offers more than a mile of wade fishing access. Check in at the visitor center before entering the river.

Public access is also generous at lesser known streams like the South Fork of the Spring River and the Mulberry River.

Public access is generous for the entire length of the Buffalo National River except for the last 30 miles. For that, you will need a canoe or kayak. On this and other rivers, you can float fish from a canoe or kayak between access points and make a day of it.

Overnight float fishing

Every Arkansan should spend a night or two camping on a gravel bar in an Arkansas stream. Nowhere else are the stars so bright. Nowhere else does a steak or burger taste so good. Nowhere else does the morning coffee taste so rich and satisfying, and nowhere else does laughter and good cheer flow so freely.

I have camped on gravel bars in all seasons, but it's best in summer and fall, with fall being best. Days in late September and October are gentle and warm, but nights are very cool. They make for a deep, restful sleep if you are properly equipped. I recommend an air mattress and a light sleeping bag. Don't forget a battery-powered air pump for the mattress.

An advantage to float camping is that you can take your time and fish a lot more thoroughly than you can during day trips. On a day trip, you're always conscious of the clock, especially if you have to check in with an outfitter at a certain time. You almost always have to rush through great fishing water at the end of the leg.

If you are on your own schedule, you can tie up in a good hole or pull onto a gravel bar and fish for as long as you want. You can fish your entire arsenal, alternating between bottom-contact lures and topwater lures. You can also immerse yourself in fly fishing.

For the ultimate overnight float fishing experience, I recommend the lower Buffalo River between Rush and the White River. You can rush through it in two days or do it right in 3-5 days. The fishing is outstanding and the scenery is indescribably beautiful.

At the end, it can be very difficult to paddle upstream on the White River to the Buffalo City Access. It's easier and safer to go downstream on the White River to Shipp's Ferry.

White bass

Starting in late February, white bass begin moving into major lake and river tributaries to spawn. They are concentrated in compressed water, and you can catch them on any small lure that resembles a shad, that flashes or splashes.

Two great places to catch white bass are in the Big Maumelle River in the Lake Maumelle headwaters and in Vache Grasse Creek near Lavaca. There is an excellent access at the Big Maumelle off Hwy. 10. Spadra Creek downstream from Clarksville is another hotspot, as are all of the forks of the Little Red River that feed Greers Ferry Lake.

At Beaver Lake, War Eagle Creek is excellent. When the water is high enough, you can catch white bass to your heart's delight almost as far as War Eagle Mill. Indian Creek and Hickory Creek are excellent, too.

We can go on and on about white bass in the tributaries feeding Bull Shoals Lake, DeGray Lake and Lake Millwood, as well as plenty of other Arkansas River tributaries. White bass are everywhere, and your best shot at the biggest, fattest ones will start in a few weeks.