Fayetteville deputy school chief named

FAYETTEVILLE -- Departing Fayetteville School District Superintendent John L Colbert announced a reorganization of the central administration Tuesday to include the promotion of Megan Duncan to deputy superintendent.

Duncan began her career as a substitute teacher and then as a teacher with the Bryant School District in Central Arkansas. She then worked as a principal for the Wickes and Mena school districts in western Arkansas, rising to superintendent of Wickes and then the Elkins School District.

She also was assistant commissioner of education in 2013 for the state Department of Education before serving as associate superintendent for the Springdale School District. She joined Fayetteville's public school system in 2017 as an associate superintendent.

Colbert plans to retire in June 2023, he announced Thursday. Duncan will assist in the district's day-to-day operations, Tuesday's announcement says. Her duties will include overseeing all departments' achieving strategic plan objectives and goals, communicating directly with the School Board, and ensuring the district complies with state and federal regulations. She will also assist in district budgeting.