HOCKEY

Giroux named MVP of All-Star Game

LAS VEGAS -- If any hockey executive is somehow still uncertain whether Claude Giroux can deliver on the biggest stages, the Philadelphia captain's MVP performance in the NHL All-Star Game demonstrated his skills under pressure one more time.

Giroux scored three goals and the Metropolitan Division beat the Central Division 5-3 on Saturday in the final 3-on-3 match to win the NHL All-Star Game.

Giroux excelled under the bright lights as he nears a critical moment in his career: It's well-known around the NHL that the 34-year-old star could be on the move before next month's trade deadline after spending his entire career with the Flyers.

"I'm not going to think about this right now," Giroux said. "Just enjoy the weekend. There's a lot of things to figure out, but that's for another day."

The seven-time All-Star won his first MVP award with two goals in the final and another in the semifinal. Giroux also picked up the $1 million check shared among the winning players as the captain of the Metropolitan squad -- a job he got at late notice in place of Alex Ovechkin, who tested positive for covid-19 earlier in the week.

"It's funny how everybody was just on the same page today, when we had never played together before," Giroux said.

New Jersey's Jack Hughes, at 20 the youngest All-Star, also scored three goals for the Metropolitan team in the All-Star extravaganza's first trip to Las Vegas, which has become a major stage for hockey's top league since the expansion Vegas Golden Knights entered in 2017.

Metropolitan Division's Claude Giroux, of the Philadelphia Flyers, shoots the puck against the Pacific Division during the second period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Metropolitan Division's Jack Hughes, of the New Jersey Devils, right, skates in front of Pacific Division's Connor McDavid, of the Edmonton Oilers, during the second period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Central Division's Kyle Connor, of the Winnipeg Jets, left, and Clayton Keller, of the Arizona Coyotes, wait for action to start during the first period of the NHL All-Star hockey game final against the Metropolitan Division Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)



Central Division's Clayton Keller, of the Arizona Coyotes, left, skates against Atlantic Division's Auston Matthews, of the Toronto Maple Leafs, during the second period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Central Division's Juuse Saros, of the Nashville Predators, left, defends a shot by Atlantic Division's Auston Matthews, of the Toronto Maple Leafs, during the second period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)



Central Division's Alex DeBrincat, of the Chicago Blackhawks, left, looks up to the puck next to Atlantic Division's Brady Tkachuk, of the Ottawa Senators, during the first period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)



Pacific Division's Alex Pietrangelo, of the Vegas Golden Knights, left, smiles while taking with Metropolitan Division's Claude Giroux, of the Philadelphia Flyers, during the second period of a semifinal NHL All-Star hockey game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Sam Morris)

