Green powers Lady Lions' victory

One 3-point shot after another went down for Zaay Green, and the Texas A&M University transfer found her groove.

Green sank her first three shots, all from long range, and finished with a triple-double in leading the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff to a 77-57 women's basketball win over Alcorn State University at H.O. Clemmons Arena on Saturday.

Green, a redshirt junior wing, scored a season-high 26 points, had 10 assists and pulled down 10 rebounds in helping the Lady Lions (10-10, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference) win their second straight.

"Honestly, I was in a zone," Green said. "Like, I was very focused before the game and before the day even happened. I just had a mindset that we need to win this game before we can get ready for Jackson."

The Texan made 6 of 9 field goals, including 4 of 5 from the perimeter, and sank 10 of 16 free throws. She surpassed her previous high of 22 points against Texas Southern University on Jan. 8.

"We've been waiting to see that from Zaay," Lady Lions Coach Dawn Thornton said. "She's more than capable when she makes her mind up. She's one of those players where all she has to do is see one long-range shot fall for her, and they'll just keep coming and keep coming. Definitely proud of her."

Sade Hudson had 10 points, Kaila Walker scored 10 points in a rare start and Shekinah Rachel netted 8 points for the Lady Lions (10-10, 6-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who are tied with five teams for third place in the conference, each of them four games behind league leader Jackson State University – whom the Lady Lions will host Monday.

While beating Alcorn State (2-15, 1-9) was the matter at hand, Green's mind was on getting ready for the showdown with the Braves' archrival.

"The Monday game has me settled in," Green said. "I'm ready for that game because I feel like we're the only school that can compete with them right now."

Jackson State (12-6, 10-0) leads the SWAC with Southern University (10-11, 8-2) in second place. Grambling State University (9-12, 6-4), Alabama A&M University (8-12, 6-4), Alabama State University (7-12, 6-4), Texas Southern University (6-11, 6-4) and UAPB are all tied for third.

The Lady Lions rode Green's hot shooting early to build a 13-0 lead and relied on standout wing Green to wake them out of a 34-all tie in the third quarter, as she contributed 7 points in a game-changing 10-0 run. UAPB never trailed and led all but 48 seconds of the game.

"I thought she brought the energy and carried it over to the rest of the team early, which is why we continued to have the momentum, I would say," Thornton said.

A 22-1 advantage in fast breaks and 27-for-40 free-throw shooting clip also benefited UAPB, which led 32-26 at halftime.

"We want to push the ball," Thornton said. "We want to play fast. That's the type of new basketball that everybody wants to see. We want to keep it exciting for these fans and these girls."

OTHER STATS

Z'Nyia White scored 22 points, Maya Claytor added 9 and Tyginae White had 8 for Alcorn State, coached by former Lady Lions chief Nate Kilbert.

The Braves shot 24 for 60 (40%) from the floor, going 5 for 13 from the arc. They made just 4 of 9 free throws.

Khadijah Brown, who suffered an apparent knee injury with less than 6 minutes left, recorded 10 rebounds to go with 6 points. That marked the fifth-year collegian's eighth double-digit rebound game of the season and third in the last five games.

UAPB went 22 for 51 (43.1%) from the field, including 6 of 16 from the perimeter.

INJURY REPORT

Thornton expects Brown and senior Joyce Kennerson, who missed Saturday's game with an unspecified injury, to be back in action for Monday's game against Jackson State. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Kaila Walker (25) pushes the ball in transition at the urging of UAPB Coach Dawn Thornton, left, in the second quarter Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at H.O. Clemmons Arena. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)

