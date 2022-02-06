Havoc-wreaking storm goes to sea





MEMPHIS -- The winter storm that caused hundreds of thousands of power outages and contributed to hundreds of traffic accidents from Texas to Maine moved out to sea Saturday. And while most locations were returning to normal, many people in the Memphis area remained without electricity.





Memphis Light, Gas and Water reported Saturday morning that more than 90,000 customers, more than 20% of the utility's total, remained without power.

During a morning news conference from the hard-hit Frayser neighborhood of Memphis, utility President J.T. Young said he hoped that between 25,000 and 30,000 customers would have their power back before the end of Saturday.

More than 80 line crews were working to restore power, officials said.

Young said the storm that hit Thursday was probably the third-largest outage event in the past 30 years. Young said it could take until next Thursday for all customers to have their power back.

"We want everyone to be safe. We want you to be safe, and we certainly want our crews to be safe as they do what they do," he said.

During the news conference, officials said hundreds of trees had fallen on power lines. In a broadcast on the utility's Facebook page, Young showed an area where a string of 13 power poles were on the ground due to the ice buildup.

Elsewhere, in central New York's Ulster County along the Hudson River, more than 42,000 customers were without power Saturday. Central Hudson Gas & Electric Corp. said crews were working to restore electric service after snow and ice caused damage. The county opened several warming centers and was distributing bottled water and dry ice to residents.

In New England, Massachusetts officials were still warning motorists on Saturday to watch for slippery spots on highways where hundreds of accidents, including two fatal crashes, were reported on Friday.

Airlines that had scrubbed about 3,400 flights by midday Friday were working Saturday to catch up with the backlog.

Officials say the storm has caused at least five fatalities.

Police in the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow said they were investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old boy who was struck while sledding.

In western Alabama, a tornado on Thursday killed one person and critically injured three others. In Tennessee, a man was killed Thursday when his truck crashed into a tree that had fallen onto a highway.

More than a foot of snow fell in parts of Pennsylvania, New York and New England. While the bulk of the storm has moved out, the National Weather Service office in Buffalo, N.Y., tweeted Saturday that several inches of snow was possible in some areas.

On Friday, Stowe Mountain Rescue, an organization that covers Vermont's tallest mountain, Mount Mansfield, warned that the storm, which had dumped more than a foot of snow in the state, was likely to create dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry summit areas of the mountain and other alpine zones.

Hunter Tubbs, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service office in Maine, said the storm represented a "highly energized system" with waves of low pressure riding along from Texas, where there was snowfall and subfreezing temperatures, to Maine and the Canadian Maritimes.

Information for this article was contributed by Jonathan Matisse of The Associated Press.









