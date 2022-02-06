



Happy birthday (Feb. 6): Feeling confident in your work will translate to social mastery. Because you refuse to underestimate people, your relationships blossom in novel directions. A treasure of your year: The companion with whom you can discuss emotional and aesthetic aspects of life will love you with a reciprocity you can feel.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): "It's no use going back to yesterday because I was a different person then," said Alice in Wonderland. Today offers you a redo of sorts, though there's a counteroffer from beckoning new horizons.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You fulfill needs uniquely. You care for people like only you can — sometimes needs that people didn't even realize they had until you came along.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Maybe you're not where you fantasize about being, but you're not where you were, either. So stop for a moment and take in the view from this height. If you let it, your ambition could run rampant. So don't let it.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Solicit cooperation, delegate, enlist. Everyone wins. You get the thing finished by the deadline, and they pick up some skills, a new experience and the pleasure of your company.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Competition doesn't have to be nasty to be fierce. You'll embody the spirit of sportsmanship even as you give your all to defeat the opposition. Perhaps it's a little easier to be generous because you believe you're going to win.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Unusual circumstances trigger you to behave uncharacteristically. Because of this, you'll witness a side of the situation you wouldn't normally see and be most enlightened by the experience.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): A strong woman will be important to the action today. She'll encourage you and give you a gentle structure of accountability for what you want to accomplish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You've a gift for hosting. You're like a song that brings everyone together in perfect harmony. To the amateur, the details of gatherings seem important, but you're a pro. The only detail you need is the warmth of your smile.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): There are things you would change about a relationship if you could. It turns out, you can. You don't even need the other person to do it, either. When you're different, everything is different.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): There's nothing like the exuberant fun you have with your favorite person. When you can't be together, the next best thing will be planning for the next time you can.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tiny troubles are like tiny bubbles in a fizzy drink. One by one they rise to the surface and pop. Enjoy it if you can. Without them, things would get a little flat.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your story. Your experience will translate well to others. You can really make a difference in someone's life just by talking about what you've done and learned.

MARS SQUARE HAPPENING

The Mars positioning is a push to sing that song in your heart. If you don’t, it becomes like a pile of sheet music — heavy. Not music exactly, just a blueprint for music. People cannot respond to the blueprint of an expression. They need you to embody it, then they will groove to your melody.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Every exit is an entrance to another place. Remembering this might help during this situation of Mars and Uranus. Transitions can be hard. If you have the feeling that you don’t want to leave, you’re not alone in this. Those who appear to be coolly regarding the door may internally be kicking and screaming, clinging to any reason not to cross that threshold. It’s fear. But can you imagine the adventures awaiting on the other side? One foot in front of the other and you’ll catch up to them soon enough.

We are in a midzone with the full moon next week, changes occurring beyond — and this stretch definitely feels like a holding pattern, a test of patience and faith. Those two virtues don’t get a lot of press these days as more glamorous and urgent emotions tend to knock the gentle tones out of their power positions. Don’t let it happen. Cling to patience. The virtuous reasons are obvious. For instance, patience will always cast you in a good light, so let that also speak to your vanity. In the pictures of life, good light is everything.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Reggae pioneer and groove superstar Bob Marley came into the world on this day in 1945 and at age 36, the “Ambassador of Third World” left the planet a musical legacy of eternal good vibes. Before he was a cultural movement, Marley was said to enjoy spooking people with visions of their future. With water sign energy conspicuously missing from his natal chart, perhaps he relied on the rich social intuition of the sun and Mercury in Aquarius, the sign of tomorrow.



