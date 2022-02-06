In the Heights





Karen and John Flake opened their Heights home for a drop-in reception Jan. 13. Dan Oberste was the guest of honor.

Guests were invited for drinks and hors d'oeuvres and to congratulate Oberste, the new president and chief executive officer of BSR REIT. BSR REIT is a publicly traded company based in Little Rock that owns and manages multi-family properties.

Oberste has been with the company and its predecessor, BSR Trust, since 2012, according to Spencer Andrews, the company's director of marketing. He is a graduate of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas and has a law degree from the university's Leflar School of Law.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



