• Recep Tayyip Erdogan, 67, president of Turkey, reported just slight symptoms after he and his wife tested positive for covid-19, tweeting, "We are on duty. We will continue to work at home. We look forward to your prayers."

• Regina Barthol­omew-Woods, a judge on Louisiana's 4th Circuit Court of Appeal, gave up her seat nearly four years before her term expires to take a job in the private sector, becoming an assistant general counsel for Entergy Corp.

• Andrea Dobynes-Wagner of the Building Bridges Institute for Racial Reconciliation stressed the importance of working together regardless of race "to make America great" as the 2-year-old group opened an office in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

• Ava Cates of the Louisiana Workforce Commission says "the sky is the limit" for people looking to start or switch careers as the state launches Drive Your Future, a program offering training grants that can lead to apprenticeships, commercial driver's licenses and jobs as truck drivers.

• Chris Roberts, Auburn University's engineering dean and a 28-year veteran of the school, was "deeply humbled" after trustees named him the school's 21st president and said he felt "privileged to lead this distinguished university as we pursue even greater levels of impact and excellence."

• Ahmad Slyyeh, 30, of Metairie, La., surrendered and was charged with solicitation for murder after the St. Tammany Parish sheriff's office said a man reported that Slyyeh had tried to hire him to kill a business partner.

• Henry Kevin Edwards, 40, of Lucedale, Miss., is behind bars on a count of second-degree murder after authorities say a fight with his father led to the death of the 80-year-old man, whose body was found in a vehicle at a residence.

• Mark Damian Declouet Jr., 40, a psychiatric nurse practitioner in the Alexandria area of Louisiana, was arrested on human trafficking and drug charges after authorities fielded complaints about narcotics being traded for sexual favors and said a search of his home turned up Suboxone, fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

• Toby Barker, mayor of Hattiesburg, Miss., has promised to "use every resource available" to find the source of an odor that has returned to downtown, and in past years had lingered for months, with some people likening it to ammonia and others comparing it to the scent of a rotting animal corpse.