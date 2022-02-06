Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 02-06-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• J-MART STORE, 13800 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection into complaint Jan. 27. No violations reported. Water was running and there was hot water at restroom hand washing sink, kitchen hand washing sink, and three compartment sink.

• REGIONAL PARK SOFTBALL, 1100 Regional Park Drive. Date of inspection Jan. 27. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Some floor tiles are missing. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair. Concession stand is not in operation during time of inspection. Concession stand is under construction.

• WALGREENS, 4720 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Jan. 19. Coffee creamer and orange juice (45 degrees F) in back stock cooler is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Shift leader pulled items out of the cooler that had to stay cold to discard.

• WALGREENS, 4720 Dollarway Road. Date of (follow-up) inspection Jan. 26. No violations reported.

• DOLLAR GENERAL STORE, 3100 Olive St. Date of inspection Jan. 20. Some ceiling tiles throughout facility are damaged and need to be replaced.

• OWENS FOOD & SUPPLIES INC., 9 Portea Drive. Date of inspection Jan. 19. Observed boxes stored directly on floor in walk in cooler. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

• OLIVE EXPRESS, 2202 S. Olive St. Date of inspection Jan. 18. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• Southeast Arkansas (SEARK) Behavioral Healthcare System, 2500 Rike Drive. Date of inspection Jan. 19. Ice machine deflector shield is visibly soiled and needs to be cleaned. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Ice machine deflector shield was cleaned during inspection.

• SR QUICK MART INC., 5001 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Jan. 18. Observation: Observed food debris on counter. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: No current health permit posted. Corrective Action: It is unlawful to operate a retail food establishment without a valid permit. Contact the billing office at 501-661-2171 to ensure that you are in compliance with the law.