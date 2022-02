Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded according to the Jefferson County clerk's office:

Kenneth Dewayne Kennedy, 55, and Cynthia Lorraine Watson, 47, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 2.

Cory Lynn Brock, 28, of White Hal, and Clarissa Nicole Ringo, 29, of Pine Bluff, recorded Feb. 2.

Divorces

This list of divorces wasn't available from the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office this week.