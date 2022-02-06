Jewishness complex, adherents say

The uproar over actor and TV host Whoopi Goldberg's remarks about the Holocaust has catalyzed reflections by many American Jews about not only the legacy of the Holocaust but about anti-Jewish discrimination in the U.S. and their sense of a collective identity.

Goldberg apologized for saying last week on ABC's "The View" that the genocide was not about race but rather "man's inhumanity to man," noting in subsequent remarks that she had failed to acknowledge that the Nazis considered Jews an inferior race.

As Goldberg serves a two-week suspension from the show, Jewish leaders have noted the complexity of describing how race fits into the overall concept of Jewish identity. It entails a mix of religion, nationality, ethnicity, culture and history, said Greg Schneider, executive vice president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, a New York-based group that seeks restitution for Holocaust victims.

"But the hatred of the Jew is unfortunately not as complicated. It's deep-seated. It's millennia old. We don't seem to have a cure for it," he said. "So it's not so easy to put a label, to put a name on what it is to be Jewish. But it's certainly easy to see what it is to be antisemitic."

Schneider and others expressed hope that the episode reminds people that Jews have historically experienced discrimination in America, such as being barred from purchasing homes in certain areas, excluded from country clubs and denied admission to some universities.

In the past, there were travel guides for Jews with tips on how to avoid discrimination on the road, which preceded the 1936 debut of a guidebook that provided similar advice for Black Americans.

Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles, recalled growing up in Plano, Texas, where the handful of Jewish families, including his own, sometimes experienced antisemitism.





"We never saw ourselves in the same category as any of the white Anglo Southern Baptists," he said. "Although we had white skin, we didn't consider ourselves part of the white culture."

The racial equation has only grown more complex as Jews of color -- including Black Americans, Hispanics and Asian Americans -- account for a growing percentage of the overall Jewish population.

"Jews are multiethnic, multiracial," Farkas said. "We don't consider ourselves just a community of faith."

Farkas said systemic discrimination against Jews in the U.S. has largely faded over the decades but that antisemitism persists, and antisemitic violence over the past five years has been at its highest level in decades.

The deadliest incident was the mass shooting in 2018 at Pittsburgh's Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 worshippers from three different congregations were killed by a gunman who railed against Jews and the migrants they helped, according to prosecutors in his pending hate-crimes trial.

Lauren Bairnsfather, director of the Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh, said America has been such "a place of assimilation and opportunity" for Jews that many were blindsided by the shooting.

"People didn't understand how this was possible to happen in the United States because there's this illusion of total safety," said Bairnsfather, whose center hopes to share space with Tree of Life in a renovated synagogue.

"Race is a made-up construct, but racism is very real," she added, noting that Adolf Hitler based his racial laws in Nazi Germany partly on Jim Crow laws targeting Black Americans.

Jonathan Sarna, professor of American Jewish History at Brandeis University in Waltham, Mass., said that historically, American Jews commonly spoke of themselves as a race -- until they saw how the Nazis applied that term as a pseudoscience. Jews then began to speak of themselves as a people or ethnicity, and many accepted the idea that Jews had been absorbed into a larger white majority, as had earlier communities such as the Irish.

"My students, after Pittsburgh, they were in shock," Sarna said. They knew about the Holocaust, "but suddenly stuff that had happened in Europe, they saw here."

Stefanie Seltzer, an 83-year-old Holocaust survivor who as a child was smuggled by her mother out of a ghetto in Poland, has been talking to U.S. students since the mid-1970s about her experiences and said she is alarmed by a pervasive lack of knowledge about Jews and the Holocaust. In the Goldberg incident, she sees opportunity.

"Maybe it will kick open the door to discussion in school," Seltzer said.

Farkas, of the Los Angeles Jewish federation, said U.S. Jews should resist letting antisemitism define their identity and strive to live meaningful, joyous lives, including standing in solidarity with other groups who have faced discrimination.

"From slavery and Jim Crow to Japanese internment, America has yet to realize the dreams of so many," he said. "We can all do a better job learning and listening from each other -- that is where healing begins."

Information for this article was contributed by Holly Meyer of The Associated Press.