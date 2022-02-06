Kaitlyn James Rush





About six months into Kaitlyn Rush's tenure as parish chef at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, her boss asked her what she hadn't been able to do yet that she'd like to try.

She didn't have to take any time to think about it. She said she'd like to place a refrigerator at the east entrance to the church and fill it with perishable foods for people to take as needed. Rush saw the idea in Bon Appetit Magazine and had been turning it over and over in her mind ever since.

"I thought, 'Why can't we do that at St. Paul's? There's an outlet and an overhang,'" she says.

In January 2021, Rush donated an extra refrigerator of her own, plugged it in at the church and began to coordinate community donations to fill it, with a mission of "Take what you need, leave what you can."

Artist Brandon Bullette painted the fridge to make it stand out, and so the Friendly Fridges of Fayetteville were born.

When she was parish chef, Rush fed between 50 and 150 people twice a week through St. Paul's community meal, an outreach service for those in need. After each meal, she would place the leftovers in the fridge -- where they wouldn't stay for long.

Next they installed a second refrigerator at Hillcrest Towers, which offers low-cost housing for people with limited incomes. It came at the encouragement of one of the St. Paul's parishioners who worked for University of Arkansas Housing and knew how much it would be appreciated there. Rush placed a third one on Mitchell Street just off the UA campus next to a Seeds That Feed cart full of dry goods, where recipients can have more of a one-stop shop.

"The fridges kind of run themselves by now," Rush says. "Part of what makes it successful is its being self-sufficient. In the same way that people get territorial about a little free pantry, wherever it's located, that's where people will care for it."

Already this year, two more have popped up, one at Trinity United Methodist Church on Garland Avenue and another at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on Old Missouri Road. Trinity was a target of Rush's, since it's a partner of St. Paul's on the community meals front.

The success of her great efforts comes as no surprise to those who know Rush best.

"She has a genuine heart," says Mikal Rush, Kaitlyn's sister. "She has always tried to take care of others, whether emotionally or simply ensuring they have everything they need. She tends to put others before her."

"Things that would seem insurmountable, she just goes in head-on and gets it done," says Michael Rush, Kaitlyn's dad. "If she gets into a situation, she can adapt to it and make it work for the best.

"She's kind and sensitive, a balance to her dominant strengths as strong-willed, disciplined and persistent."

Rush's childhood best friend Lauren Anderson says that she's proud of her for caring about the sources of the food and what she does with it, but especially because that care doesn't stop when the meal ends.

"She's passionate about working with all demographics in the community," Anderson says. "Even when it comes with a price tag that would be unattainable for some, she [gives] all people access to that food in some way."

Rush says she is happy to facilitate more Friendly Fridges and has hoped for a while now to get one at UA, as well as one on College Avenue, where she's in discussions with business owners for a good location.

Most recently, the original refrigerator broke down, and Rush said it took next to no time to replace. Lowe's donated a new refrigerator and had it delivered on the agreed day despite some wintry weather since managers understood how important it was. Donations picked up right where they left off.

FEEDING A COMMUNITY IN NEED

Rush's knowledge of residents' hunger came firsthand from her time as parish chef at St. Paul's, just off Dickson Street, where her execution of twice weekly community meals was something many people deeply depended on.

Every Monday and Wednesday started with setting up a coffee and beverage service so people could visit with each other and volunteers. The lunch itself was always a buffet-style hot meal on a tray, something recipients looked forward to.

"In the morning, people would come in and have coffee and community with other folks," Rush says. "They came to rely on it as social interaction and a safe place."

In spring 2020, Rush was returning from a trip to Boston when she realized that covid-19 would be a serious matter that would change the nature of community meals. She reached out to the meals' volunteers asking to meet up with them the same day.

With so much uncertainty about how the virus spread and how to continue to serve people safely, Rush says there was a moment when she asked herself if they could continue the community meal.

"At first we thought we couldn't do it," Rush says. "But I said 'No, let's come up with a plan' ... We wanted to continue to do community meals and also keep everyone safe."

The first and most difficult decision was to temporarily end the hot meal.

"Covid changed things," Rush says. "It was hard to take it away because it impacted them a lot. But instead of just not feeding them, we wanted to find a solution. We transitioned to sack lunches and other things that could be eaten at room temperature -- or cold."

To keep getting food in the hands that needed it, organizers at St. Paul's stripped back to the basics. In place of the hot meals they served sandwiches: deli, peanut butter and jelly, or whatever they could find at the time, and paired them with a piece of fruit and a sweet treat. During this phase, the Little Debbie company (McKee Foods), which has a plant in Gentry, donated a lot, she says.

As the supply chain problems began, Rush and her volunteers brainstormed on how to find gloves, which were suddenly in high demand, as well as to-go boxes and cutlery. But making the meal a takeout affair changed the entire system of the free meal and made it more expensive.

As they went along and did the best with what they had, they created meals with limited resources and sometimes faced angry recipients who wanted their hot meals and coffee. Rush found herself having the same hard conversation for months.

"I had to say, 'We're not doing this to you. But if you're hungry, this is what we have,'" she says.

As they navigated supply problems and learned more about the virus, they went from serving sandwiches to burritos and after that, a boxed meal.

NECESSITY, THE MOTHER OF INVENTION

Throughout the first year of the pandemic, there were several times that the food bank didn't have any food available, so the volunteers at St. Paul's had to be creative given the resources available.

Rush recalls serving spaghetti one day, not hot, but it was something, she says. Then she made a lot of red chile pasta. Donations from Stone Mill Bread Co. always made for a good day at St. Paul's, she says, because the bread was high in calories and had a variety of flavors.

Among her creations keeping people fed was "pizza pasta," a recipe she whipped up on a day that they had a lot of pasta, pepperoni and mozzarella.

It wasn't the first time she created something delicious with oddball ingredients on the fly.

In the years just after college graduation, Rush would have group dinners for five to 15 friends three or four nights a week every week, Anderson says. Since all of them were in the same phase of moving into those initial low-paying jobs while managing their new student debt, each person was tasked with bringing three ingredients (a can of corn, some tortillas and an onion, for instance) and Rush would make a meal with whatever she got.

"It was during that time that we started to experiment more," Anderson says. "We'd get together an hour or two before eating and share a bottle of wine while chopping, sauteing, cooking and baking. We learned from each other by sharing what we learned [about food] growing up and got creative with flavors."

With Rush, Anderson says, it was never the same meal, and looking at her current menus, she sees the same characteristics that help with the sustainability of her dishes by finding a use for the foods at hand.

Actually, it was the experimental things that piqued her interest from the beginning, says Michael Rush. "She wasn't just about using a black-and-white printed recipe from a book or magazine; she wanted to be creative with her knowledge."

All in all, hot meals were suspended at St. Paul's for well over a year, but Kaitlyn Rush and her volunteers always made it work.

"As time passed, several people in the community stepped up, reached out and donated a lot -- Hugo's especially," Rush says. The Block Avenue restaurant helped them obtain the necessary gloves, as well as turkey, bread and produce. And at times when they couldn't find paper bags or bottled water, local residents would buy them whenever they saw them available and deliver them to St. Paul's.

WRITER AT THE CORE

Rush has no formal training as a chef. When she was a student at UA she studied journalism, specifically advertising and public relations.

It felt like the natural path for someone who loved to write and had done so for the high school yearbook and also the newspaper during the very first year her little school in Prairie Grove had one. Back then her dream job was to be a photojournalist for National Geographic.

In college she worked for the Arkansas Traveler, the UA student newspaper; was the editor of the Lemke Ledger, the journalism alumni newsletter; and took an internship with KNWA, a TV station in Rogers that broadcasts to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

After college graduation in 2009, she worked as a content creation specialist with a company out of New York. It allowed her to move to Denver, where she was a freelance writer for a couple of years. But the last writing gig she took was for a talent management firm out of Miami that she kept for four years.

Frustrated by how monotonous the job had become and by the fact that she still had to deliver sandwiches to make ends meet, she started thinking in a larger sense about what she really wanted to do with her life.

"I told myself, 'If you're unhappy, what is it you want to do?' I love to cook. I'll figure it out," Rush says. Cooking "had always been the way for me to relax, release and create something."

She learned front-of-house skills when she waited tables at James at the Mill and the Chancellor throughout college, and the latter job also gave her a front-row seat to managing staffing problems in a restaurant.

Even then, Rush says she always wondered why the back of the house was filled with men. She thought, "'I'm really good at cooking, I'll show them!'" Rush says. "As a female, you do have to prove yourself."

Once she decided to get back into cooking as a way to return to Northwest Arkansas, her brother Levi offered her a job prepping salads and cutting fruits at his then-newly opened restaurant Levi's Gastrolounge in downtown Rogers. It would give her a chance to better her knife skills, presentation and plating.

COFFEE + TOAST

Rush shares a special bond with her grandmother that was created almost instantly. Two days before she was born, her grandfather died, and so her grandmother poured all her energy into Kaitlyn.

"We were close from the beginning," Rush says. All her earliest memories are with her grandma, Mary E. Rush, who taught her to stitch on kitchen towels and spent weekends watching TV with her while she ate bowls of strawberries and sugar. Most importantly, she taught Kaitlyn how to cook.

Her earliest lessons came when Rush was a toddler. Grandma would set her on the edge of the kitchen counter and let her help make coffee and toast.

Her grandmother grew up in Santa Fe, N.M., and had an Italian heritage, so those two diverging flavor palates were the main influences of their regular meals.

"She taught me a lot and gave me the appreciation of family and family meals and what that means, spending that time together, talking about the day and bonding over a meal," Rush says.

Rush, her siblings and dad, as well as her uncle, all lived in the same neighborhood with Grandma, which made it easier for them to carry out big family dinners on Sunday.

Mainstays were the red chile beef enchilada, chicken cacciatore, spaghetti and on Friday a family pizza night with dough made from scratch and everyone in on placing toppings.

Holidays were for roast, and crab legs were for special occasions, but a salad made with a simple homemade apple cider vinegar dressing adorned the table every night.

In fact, everyone had their own specialty.

When it was her dad's turn, they'd have big barbecues serving up ribs, Rush remembers. Uncle Pat served red chile chicken tacos, and Aunt Janice is known for her seafood lasagna and hominy casserole.

"Out of the four kids, Kaitlyn had more of a hands-on interest, wanting to get in there and do something," says Michael Rush. "Food was something that she learned from her grandmother. My mother had the knowledge, and Kaitlyn had the interest."

Michael Rush says he could see the wheels turning in young Kaitlyn's mind as she struggled to see what was happening on the kitchen counter. Whatever was going on there captured her attention and was surely being filed away.

When it came time for the annual Anaheim harvest, the chile season toward the end of each summer, they all pitched in. They would buy chiles by the case and sit on the porch while roasting and peeling their chile supply for the year.

"One of my first memories is being in that first house in Farmington and [everybody] using the rock grill with huge grates, the whole family roasting them there together," Rush says.

The Rushes always made a big production out of cooking at home, taking their time and doing it altogether. Anderson says their fastidiousness, attention to detail and dedication to making a quality meal or dish always impressed her and inspired her to learn bits of it as well.

The big family dinner "is something we've been trying to re-create, which has been hard to do during covid -- that love of food and a meal," Rush says.

To keep Grandma as safe as possible, Rush and her dad spent the first year of the covid pandemic making meals twice a week to deliver to her door, but it wasn't the same without the chance to sit and visit together.

Now, Rush says, she's had the honor of hosting Grandma to big dinners at Mount Sequoyah, where she was executive chef for a year, and she relishes any time they get to eat together.

These days the tables have turned. Kaitlyn does the cooking and Grandma looks on, sometimes with surprise or curiosity, and asks her questions about the meal.

SELF PORTRAIT

Kaitlyn Rush

DATE OF BIRTH: June 2, 1987

A GO-TO MEAL FOR ME WHEN I'M OFF THE CLOCK: It's a bit time consuming, but red chile chicken tacos or burrito with homemade pico de gallo. Either that or scrambled eggs.

WHAT WAS THE FIRST COOKBOOK IN YOUR COLLECTION? "Cooking Class -- The Complete Step-by-Step Cookbook" was a gift from Grandma on Christmas 1995, when I was 8.

HOW MANY COOKBOOKS DO YOU OWN? Never enough! And the actual books don't account for the library of stashed cooking magazines I've torn pages from to create my own Inspo binders. By a rough count, 54.

WHEN YOUR FAMILY WENT OUT TO EAT: It was usually to the Venetian Inn in Tontitown because of its homemade pasta. We were such regulars that they let me order the kids' plate, spaghetti with a chicken leg, until I was 25 years old.

GROWING UP, FRIDAY NIGHTS WERE FOR: Making pizza as a family. Grandma made the dough and everyone else decided the toppings.

DO YOU WATCH ANY COOKING OR BAKING SHOWS? "The Great British Baking Show" is therapeutic. I don't really subscribe to the cooking machismo [in many of the others] because I think there's a lot of love in lots of kitchens.

SUCCESS IN A KITCHEN IS: A team sport.

IF YOU'RE NOT LEARNING, IT'S: Time to retire.





“I told myself, ‘If you’re unhappy, what is it you want to do?’ I love to cook. I’ll figure it out.” Cooking “had always been the way for me to relax, release and create something.” -Kaitlyn Rush (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





