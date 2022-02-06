To diffuse knowledge

My husband and I recently had the pleasure of attending a stellar Theatre Squared production of "The Mountaintop."

The play was a fictional story of the night before Rev. Martin Luther King's assassination. The timing could not have been more perfect. I had recently finished "The Warmth of Other Suns" about the Black post-Civil War migration north. I followed that one with "The 1619 Project," which I actually could not put down because it was so compelling. Last year I had read "The New Jim Crow" and was feeling pretty confident that I could pass a high school history class about racism in this country. I know now that I had been woefully under-educated about our nation's true story.

I am at a loss to understand why studying our own history--good and bad--is suddenly a crisis. Your child is not going to be taught critical race theory until he or she makes it to law school. That is a fact. Period. And when I heard some states were considering burning books (burning books???) I scurried to my kitchen calendar to see if we time-traveled back to the 12th century while I was taking my nap. We're not in the Middle Ages, but we just act like we are. Our founding parents brought the Enlightenment with them and were very clear on the role of an enlightened electorate to preserve our way of life.

"The advancement and diffusion of knowledge ... is the only guardian of true liberty."--James Madison

Now is not the time to mess with the Great Experiment.

LINDA FARRELL

Bella Vista

Memories of pianos

Gwen Faulkenberry's column on the piano has brought back memories. My sister did piano lessons and was very good. My mom decided I should try it. If they had that drug that kids get now to slow them down, I would have been a prime candidate for it. One day a week when the other kids were playing chase or "I got you last" on the way home, I crossed the street to my piano teacher's house.

"Papa Haydn" and "Bill Grogan's Goats" were two of my early tunes. I wanted to learn "Dixie"; we played a lot of North and South at recess, and my name is Lee so I got stuck with the South. However, I learned my sister had a lot of sheet music. The Everly Brothers' "Dream" was an easy tune. "Because" was one of our favorites. In hymn books, I loved "Sweet Hour of Prayer" and "Jesus Loves Me."

In high school I lost interest for a brief time. After college and meeting my wonderful wife Camille, who was a fair piano player, her parents insisted we take her piano to our first home. My job allowed me to be home sooner than the family, two sons. I started to use that peaceful moment. It calmed me, relieved my stress from the day, and "Sweet Hour of Prayer"was once again my favorite. Camille is gone, 1946 to 2006. The boys are doing fine. I have several grandkids.

If these fitness centers had a piano room to use after a workout, I might be up for that.

LEE BUXTON

Little Rock

Wait, we need cash?

I'm curious if any other Arkansans noticed the discrepancy that I did while reading the paper. In the Feb. 1 issue, Gov. Asa Hutchinson told the White House, "Send us the money." This was referring to the infrastructure law that was passed by Congress.

All of our representatives voted against this bill, namely French Hill, Rick Crawford, Steve Womack and Bruce Westerman. Then, the picture gets even murkier as Senators Tom Cotton and John Boozman also voted against the bill. Apparently, our congressmen believe Arkansas has enough surplus money to take care of its own infrastructure. So I don't understand the need now for our governor to ask for money.

With every one of our congressmen voting "no," it seems only fair that the money in the infrastructure law be divided up among the states that clearly voted "yes" and need the infrastructure work in their states. A vote should count, and Arkansas voted against the infrastructure bill. Am I the only one that noticed this discrepancy between the congressmen not wanting the money, but now the governor asking for money?

PATTIE HEITZMAN

Pea Ridge

Let Ukrainians decide

I have mixed feelings about the Ukrainian crisis. Stalin saw to it that the boundaries of the various Soviet republics bore little semblance to reality. As a result, there are many true Russians who are inside the legal boundaries of present states like the Ukraine. Since it was America under President Wilson who pushed the "self-determination of peoples" concept, it's hard to see us now acting like these boundaries that are somehow sacred make sense.

If it were me, I would call Putin's bluff and say, "Fine, let's hold a referendum that's truly fair and see on which side of the border the eastern parts of the Ukraine want to be." I would really like to see if he would agree to that rather than just a land grab.

JOE WHALEN

North Little Rock

Daylight Saving Time

I hope you will address a concern I have about daylight saving time change.

I, like many of my older friends, am getting weary of the spring forward, fall back episodes each year. For what? I would like for you to look at the state of Arkansas and make a decision on whether or not we want to be in the majority of the U.S. or independent like other states have decided to be.

It is a twice-a-year chore which I personally dislike a lot. I know we have visited it before and I hope you will do that again and weigh the good against the bad. I guess I have lost, over the past 80 years, what the good is. I know personally what the bad is.

STEPHEN D. BLASCHE

Hot Springs Village