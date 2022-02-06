Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. spent $3,000 on three trips to Washington, D.C. over three months, records show

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. spent more than $3,000 on items like flights, lodging and taxis while traveling between Little Rock and Washington, D.C., on three occasions between November and January, according to city records.

Receipts from Scott's travel were obtained by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette under the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

Scott went to the nation's capital for a presidential bill-signing, plus two conferences.

On Nov. 15, along with other mayors, Scott was a guest at President Joe Biden's White House ceremony for the president to sign into law a bipartisan infrastructure package.

While at the White House, Scott was photographed in a group that included Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and then-New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

"This deal is monumental for Little Rock and Arkansas," Scott wrote on Twitter at the time. "It'll provide our state $4B in unprecedented investments in our infrastructure."

His one night at the Capital Hilton cost $270.36.

On Dec. 10, records show Scott flew to Washington for the annual conference of the African American Mayors Association. He serves as first vice president of the association.

He stayed for one night in the Hotel Washington for $240.25, records show.

Last month, Scott again flew to Washington for the United States Conference of Mayors.

He left Little Rock on Jan. 19 and returned Jan. 21, records show. The round-trip flights cost $484.10. Two nights in the Capital Hilton cost a total of $740.28.

In an interview with the Democrat-Gazette shortly thereafter, Scott said that conversations with federal officials were about making connections as cities seek to obtain more infrastructure funding.

"That's the whole point in making these types of trips," Scott said. "So there's a face with the name. That they understand the application. They understand the city."

According to Scott, he spoke with White House officials and the senior team for U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the infrastructure package. The mayor also said he received a call from the White House about a potential Little Rock visit by the administration's infrastructure coordinator, Mitch Landrieu, the former mayor of New Orleans.

The total cost reflected in records provided to the Democrat-Gazette for Scott's three trips to Washington was $3,181.25.

"The three Washington DC events are not hosted or scheduled by our office," Scott's Chief of Staff Kendra Pruitt wrote in an email Friday. "The national conference and meetings are major events, attended by various mayors and other elected officials throughout the country."

"Mayor Scott proudly attends these meetings in our nation's capital on behalf of the City of Little Rock, representing the needs and interests of our residents," she added. "The Mayor's presence and input contribute to Little Rock's influence and further develops relationships with federal officials that benefit us all. Mayor Scott's representation allows us to communicate the needs of our city to our federal government, procure resources to address those needs, and create future opportunities for our city and its residents. These visits are truly invaluable for the continued growth and betterment of Little Rock."

Pruitt said "each city department has a travel budget so that no employee pays for travel or lodging while conducting city business or associated professional development. The same holds true for the Mayor, as was the case for his predecessor."