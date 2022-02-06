LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Wrightsville library receives $3,000 grant | Baby penguin named 'Betty White' | City accepting business-incubator applicants | Downtown group to host annual meeting

Wrightsville library given $3,000 grant

The Central Arkansas Library System's Millie M. Brooks MicroLibrary in Wrightsville has received a $3,000 grant from the American Library Association, according to a news release issued Monday.

The money was awarded as part of the library's participation in round three of an initiative called "Libraries Transforming Communities: Focus on Small and Rural Libraries."

According to the release, the staff will take an online course in "how to lead conversations" and then host community conversations at the MicroLibrary, as well as Daisy Bates Elementary, sometime this spring.

Zoo's baby penguin named Betty White

After an online poll, a baby penguin born at the Little Rock Zoo has been named Betty White in honor of the late actress, who died Dec. 31, according to a zoo newsletter.

"It is a great honor that the actress and animal lover will be remembered here in Little Rock, through the life of a little penguin named Betty," the newsletter said.

The Arkansas Zoological Foundation reportedly received more than $800 in memorial donations for White's birthday.

Applicants sought for business class

Little Rock is accepting applications through March 1 for the next Businesses United in Leadership Development (BUILD) Academy class.

The 12-week business-development incubator will be hosted by the city's Small Business Development Office at the Willie Hinton Neighborhood Resource Center, with other satellite locations throughout the city, according to Little Rock's website.

Prospective applicants can sign up at littlerock.gov/build.

Downtown group plans '22 meeting

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership will host its 2022 annual meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

The meeting will focus on "a Downtown Redefined," and honor this year's "Top of the Rock" award recipient, McKibbon Hospitality, according to a recent email release from the nonprofit organization.

"The annual meeting is one of the partnership's key fundraisers, helping to fund projects, events, advocacy, and maintenance in our downtown community," the email said.

A table that seats eight can be purchased for $900. Individual tickets are $115.