Little Rock, Pulaski County see total of 7 homicides in January, with 2 arrests made

In the first month of 2022, law enforcement in Pulaski County investigated seven deaths as homicides, making arrests in two cases.

The majority of the homicide reports came in the Little Rock Police Department's jurisdiction, but Pulaski County deputies also reported one homicide death, on New Year's Day.

That morning, about an hour before sunrise, deputies discovered a body in a burned-up car near 14000 Arkansas 300, outside Roland.

The victim was later identified as Jeremiah Brown, and deputies are treating it as a homicide, but no arrests had been made by the end of the month, said Lt. Cody Burk, a Pulaski County sheriff's office spokesman.

In Little Rock, police investigated the first homicide of the year on the afternoon of Jan. 3, when 20-year-old Dmahre Dillard arrived at Arkansas Children's Hospital with gunshot wounds that turned out to be fatal.

Another person, Lamar Brown, 21, was also injured but survived and gave a statement to police, leading them to 2909 S. Ringo St., where they think the shooting occurred.

Police questioned 26-year-old Ray McGuire as a suspect in the case, but he was released without charges pending further investigation. As of Saturday, no other suspects had been named and no other arrests announced.

In several of the homicides and nonfatal shootings in January, police were first aware of the incidents when injured people arrived at a hospital, making it more difficult to pinpoint the scene of the crime, Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards said.

About 8 p.m. on Jan. 8, Little Rock officers arrived at UAMS, where Jadon Shackelford, 21, had arrived with fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators determined that Shackelford was shot around 1401 Florida Ave., near Meriwether Park. Work at the crime scene did not turn up any evidence that pointed to a suspect, and no arrests had been made directly related to case as of Saturday.

Friday, Little Rock police posted on Twitter announcing the arrest of 20-year-old Davis Ross on drug possession charges. Ross is named as an additional victim in the police report on the Shackelford homicide, but he is not mentioned in the report's narrative, so it is unclear what, if any, role he had in the crime.

Ross was arrested on those charges during the course of investigating the fatal shooting, Edwards said, but could not say how or if police thought he was involved.

On Jan. 14, Little Rock police arrested Shaylaya Khabeer, 23, in relation to a domestic dispute at 11 Par Drive that ended with her husband, 28-year-old Braxton Hale, shot.

Hale was hit in the leg and lost a lot of blood, eventually dying of the wound.

Initially, Khabeer told officers that Hale had shot himself, but later admitted to officers that she had shot him during a fight, according to a police report.

Khabeer at first faced a domestic battery charge, but this was upgraded to first-degree murder after Hale died.

Police investigated a double homicide that happened shortly before midnight Jan. 21 at a nightclub at 3315 Roosevelt Road, not far from the Pulaski County jail.

Two men -- 38-year-old Andre Luckey and 44-year-old Jimmie Johnson -- were found shot in the parking lot. One died on the scene and the other shortly after at an area hospital, according to a police incident report.

Police have arrested two men in the shooting: 22-year-old Paul Williams on Jan. 22, and 48-year-old Paul Brown on Feb. 1. Both are charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Police investigated a shootout on the evening of Jan. 28 at 900 S. University Ave., near the Interstate 630 overpass, that left Bradford Bankston, 20, dead and two other people injured.

The two injured juveniles fled from the scene of a car crash on University into the nearby Raising Cane's restaurant, while Bankston was found dead inside the wrecked car.

No suspects had been named and no arrests made as of Saturday.

The University shooting that killed Bankston was one of several shootings at the end of the month, with 11 people injured by gunfire between Jan. 28 and Jan. 31, including the two juveniles wounded in the University shootout. One of the injured was a 1-year-old child who was struck in the crossfire at a food truck, along with a guardian.

The rash of shootings prompted Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and the city's Board of Directors to pass a resolution Tuesday declaring gun violence a public health emergency in the city.

The resolution affirmed support for community programs aimed at preventing violence, lifted financial limits on police overtime for 30 days and directed the city's officers to increase patrols in areas identified as most violent, without naming those areas.

Speaking at the board meeting, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey tried to ease fears after the weekend's violence, saying that these incidents don't happen every weekend, but that it was not surprising to see crime in the city follow what he said is a national spike that began roughly around the start of the covid-19 pandemic.

"We are not immune to what's going on in the nation," Humphrey told the board.

Humphrey stressed that his officers were up to the task of reducing the number of shootings, and had been at work since 2020 taking illegal guns off the streets and pushing for federal charges for violent criminals that would keep them behind bars longer.

"To say that we haven't been cracking down is really not fair," Humphrey said, citing the 754 illegally owned guns police seized last year.

He acknowledged that the process was not easy while also declining suggestions by board members that he call on Arkansas State Police for additional aid above and beyond the agencies' regular day-to-day cooperation.

"People want to see things happen overnight, and that's just not how it works," Humphrey said.

Also in January, Little Rock police made some arrests in 2021 homicides.

On Jan. 11, officers arrested Rodney Warren, 25, who is charged in a hammer attack on Adams Street on Dec. 20 that resulted in the death of 63-year-old Barney Doles.

Police also arrested two 18-year-olds who are charged in a Dec. 19 double homicide at 36th Street and John Barrow Road. Davareus Clark, arrested Jan. 21, and Davyon Roberts, arrested Jan. 26, both face two counts of capital murder