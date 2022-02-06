Morant takes over as Grizzlies romp on the road

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second in row and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half.

"It was just me taking what the defense was giving me when they tried to shift to me and pack the paint," said Morant, who got teammates involved with the pass in the first quarter and then went into attack mode before halftime. "I've got too much shooters for that. I was just playing cat and mouse with the defense, pretty much."

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points, 11 rebounds and a season-best eight assists. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105) and held a 68-34 advantage in points in the paint. The Grizzlies won on the road for the 16th time in 20 games.

"I thought Ja was phenomenal tonight," Memphis Coach Taylor Jenkins said. "He did a great job against a team that was in an early shift and wanting to take away the paint, and he did a great job getting the ball out early to his teammates. He always gives the defense a different look. Is he in attack mode, is he in score mode, or playmaking mode? Then, when he reads the game, he knows when to take over."

Cole Anthony scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half for Orlando, which had its two-game home win streak halted. Wendell Carter had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

"We did not do a good job (keeping Morant out of the paint), he was very comfortable and he got to all the spots he needed to be," Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. "Us being physical, finding heat and getting into the basketball, we'll have to do a much better job of that moving forward."

Morant finished with seven assists, and his most spectacular pass of the game came in the third quarter when he passed behind his back to Zaire Williams, who fed a lob pass to De'Anthony Melton for a dunk. The play put Memphis ahead by 31 points and sent Morant jumping into the arms of his teammates.

"Killing their spirits, we try to do that with every team we play by going out and sending a message," Morant said. "We keep our foot on the gas, we have a little fun and then we're going to let you hear about it."

Morant made 14 of 21 shots, had 12 baskets in the paint and converted 10 buckets at the rim.

"We expect the unexpected with that guy," Melton said of Morant. Melton added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Memphis led by as many as 25 points in the early going and Morant scored or assisted on 22 of the Grizzlies' 37 points. He had 22 points by halftime on 10-for-14 shooting, with eight baskets coming in the paint.

BUCKS 137,

TRAIL BLAZERS 108

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Bobby Portis Jr. had a season-high 30 points, including six three-pointers, and Milwaukee handed Portland its fifth consecutive loss.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points, with a season-high four three-pointers, and nine rebounds. He has scored at least 25 points in each of his 18 games since Christmas, the third-longest streak in Bucks' history.

Portis (Little Rock Hall, Arkansas Razorbacks) was 11 of 13 from the floor and 6 of 8 from three-point range for the Bucks, who have won six in a row against the Blazers. Both Portis and Antetokounmpo went to the bench with the Bucks in front 107-75 after three quarters.

LAKERS 122,

KNICKS 115, OT

LOS ANGELES -- LeBron James had 29 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists in his return from a left knee injury and Los Angeles outlasted New York in overtime.

James had his fourth triple-double of the season and tied a season high in rebounds after missing five games because of swelling in his left knee. He was 13 of 24 from the floor in 40 minutes, helping the Lakers overcome a 21-point deficit.

Malik Monk (Bentonville) scored 29 points, and Anthony Davis added 28 points and 17 rebounds for the Lakers. They had dropped four of five coming in.

HEAT 104, HORNETS 86

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, Bam Adebayo added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Miami handed slumping Charlotte its fourth consecutive loss.

Tyler Herro had 19 points behind five three-pointers for Miami, which scored 27 points off 20 turnovers by Charlotte while holding the Hornets to 38.4% shooting from the floor.

Terry Rozier had 16 points and Miles Bridges 15 for Charlotte.

SUNS 95, WIZARDS 80

WASHINGTON --Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and NBA-leading Phoenix rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington.

Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak.

Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third quarter. The Wizards set offensive season lows -- and the Suns defensive bests -- for points in a quarter (11 in the second), half (33 in the first) and game.

KINGS 113, THUNDER 103

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Harrison Barnes had 24 points and nine rebounds, and Sacramento held on to beat Oklahoma City.

Tyrese Haliburton added 13 points and a career-high 17 assists to help the Kings to their second win in three games following a seven-game losing streak. Moe Harkless had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Josh Giddey scored a season-high 24 points and had eight assists for Oklahoma City. Darius Bazley added 18 points and seven rebounds, and Tre Mann scored 16 points.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, center, as center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) tries to set a pick during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, left, on his way to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) makes a shot in front of Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, center, as center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) tries to set a pick during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) dunks the ball as guard Ziaire Williams, right, reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)



Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) goes up for a shot as he gets between Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

