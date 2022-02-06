Moroccan boy, 5, trapped in well dies





IGHRAN, Morocco -- A 5-year-old boy who was trapped for four days in a deep well in Morocco has died, the royal palace said Saturday.

Moroccan King Mohammed VI expressed his condolences to the boy's parents in a statement released by the palace.

The boy, Rayan, was pulled out by rescuers Saturday night after a lengthy operation that drew global attention.

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue.

His parents, Khaled Oram and Wassima Khersheesh, were escorted to an ambulance before the boy emerged.

The palace statement said the king had been closely following the rescue efforts, "instructing officials to use all means necessary to dig the boy out of the well and return him alive to his parents."

The king hailed the rescuers for their relentless work and the community for offering support to Rayan's family.

Hundreds of villagers and others had gathered to watch the rescue operation.

Online messages of support and concern for the boy poured in from around the world as the rescue efforts continued for four days.

Rescuers used a rope to send oxygen and water down to the boy, as well as a camera to monitor him.

On Saturday morning, the head of the rescue committee, Abdelhadi Temrani, said that "It is not possible to determine the child's condition at all at this time. But we hope to God that the child is alive."

Rayan fell into a 105-foot well Tuesday evening outside his home in the village of Ighran in Morocco's mountainous northern Chefchaouen province.





The work was especially difficult because of fears that the soil surrounding the well would collapse on the boy.

The village of about 500 people is dotted with deep wells, many used for irrigating the cannabis crop that is the main source of income for many in the poor, remote and arid region of Morocco's Rif Mountains. Most of the wells have protective covers.

The circumstances of how the boy fell into the well are unclear.



