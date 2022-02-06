Mountainburg pushes for water project

MOUNTAINBURG -- The city is marching forward trying to bring to life a project to extend potable water service to about 625 households in north-central Crawford County.

Mountainburg Mayor Susan Wilson told dozens of residents at a public meeting Tuesday that the Fort Smith-based Western Arkansas Planning and Development District plotted out a map for the city to help it accomplish the task. This map shows who in the affected area signed a water-user agreement and made a $100 deposit for the proposed project, as well as those who declined to do so and who haven't responded to the city's request.

The city intends to send letters to the 161 households that didn't respond requesting feedback, positive or negative, in the coming weeks, according to Wilson. She said it would be like a news release describing the proposal's history and what it would entail. It would also include a water-user agreement.

Wilson said she set a requirement of 400 signed water-user agreements and matching deposits to prove to funding agencies the project would be sustainable if they approved financing for it. The $100 deposits, which are included in the project's total cost, will serve as the participants' "buy-in" for construction if it's funded.

Wilson said the city had received 339 signed agreements as of Tuesday, meaning it needs another 61. Unlike with past efforts to reach this number, there is no fixed deadline.

"I guess we're just going to just keep pressing until my City Council tells me to stop," she said.

The city also will try to get more information out to the public about the proposed project, according to Wilson.

The project would add 66 miles of pipe from the city's water distribution system to households over the course of two phases, according to Wilson. It was developed by a committee of people who own property in the affected area and the Van Buren-based firm Hawkins-Weir Engineers.

Wilson has said no water system serves households in the affected area, which is between Mountainburg and Cedarville from the Washington County line south to Rudy. Residents must either rely on wells for water or haul it in from elsewhere, such as the Lake Fort Smith Water Treatment Plant. Mountainburg purchases water from Fort Smith.

Royal Wade Kimes, who put the committee of area property owners together with fellow property owner Cliff Hubbs, said he believed this next step for the project would help bring in more signed user agreements due to the information the planning and development district provided being more accurate than what the city had before.

"And when I say accurate, we now know who has traded lands, who the new owners are and who the out-0f-staters are, and we didn't know that to begin with," Kimes said. "The out-of-staters bought land. We didn't know that, so it's hard to find them. This'll be really good."

Wilson said Mountainburg also submitted an application to Mark Shaffer, chairman of the Crawford County American Rescue Plan Committee, to request $2.5 million of the county's covid-19 relief money for the project.

Wilson, in a letter included in this application dated Dec. 20, wrote that Hawkins-Weir Engineers estimated the project would cost $12.4 million. The city also plans to request another $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan money from the state, and cover the rest of the project costs with loan and grant funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Shaffer said Friday that the Crawford County American Rescue Plan Committee, in coordination with County Judge Dennis Gilstrap, is on hold due to rising numbers of covid-19 cases in the state. However, the committee will consider the Mountainburg request soon after it starts meeting again.

Shaffer has said the county must allocate all of its American Rescue Plan money by 2024. The money must be spent by 2026.

Mountainburg will have its next public meeting about this project at 6 p.m. April 1, according to Wilson.