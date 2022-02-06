Police beat: NLR man, 37, jailed after police scuffle

NLR man, 37, jailed after police scuffle

North Little Rock police on Thursday evening arrested a man who was causing a disturbance at a hotel and fought with officers when they tried to arrest him, according to an arrest report.

Police confronted Bobby Ray Hunter, 37, of North Little Rock, in the parking lot of the Hilton at 4221 Stockton Drive, where they say he was being disruptive and refused to leave when asked.

Hunter walked back and forth across the lot, apparently agitated, but eventually headed back toward a door of the hotel, according to the report.

An officer approached Hunter and grabbed his arm, causing Hunter to jerk his fist away quickly, the report stated. The officer drew his Taser and fired it at Hunter, but the device could not make a good connection through Hunter's clothes and was not effective.

Hunter continued fighting with officers, swinging with a bottle and a chair, hitting the officer who tried to Tase him in the nose, drawing blood, according to the report.

Eventually, police were able to arrest Hunter, who is charged with second-degree battery, a felony, and misdemeanors including resisting arrest, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Drugs, guns seized; teens face charges

Little Rock Police on Friday night arrested two teenagers, both convicted felons, and charged them with firearms possession, according to an arrest report.

Carlos Thurman and Jemareum Hampton, both 17, were in a car with narcotics in plain view, police said, leading them to search the vehicle.

Thurman had a Glock pistol that was reported stolen and Hampton had an AR-15 pistol, according to the report. Police also located oxycodone and marijuana.

Both teens are being tried as adults at the direction of prosecuting attorney Michael Wright.

Thurmond is charged with five felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by a certain person, theft by receiving and two drug possession charges.

Hampton faces four felonies -- simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of firearms by a certain person and two drug possession charges.