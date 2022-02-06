Northwest Arkansas study examines impact of stream bank erosion

On the web

For more on stream bank erosion and restoration, visit irwp.org/olc/sbe.

Property owners along the Illinois River and its tributaries in Northwest Arkansas are losing an estimated 20 acres each year to stream bank erosion, according to a multiyear study released Friday by the Illinois River Watershed Partnership.

The study monitored stream bank erosion between 2017 and 2020 at 15 sites in the Upper Illinois River Watershed, representing about 5% of the watershed. It concluded erosion is projected to contribute 102,822 tons of sediment and 154,233 pounds of phosphorus annually -- approximately 54% of the overall phosphorus load released into the upper watershed, according to the report.

The Upper Illinois River Watershed lies in Benton and Washington counties as well as a small portion of Crawford County, according to the partnership website.

The $27,000 study was conducted by Natural State Streams and funded by sponsorships and donations, according to Leif Kindberg, executive director of the Illinois River Watershed Partnership.

The study found, on average, stream beds along the Illinois River and its tributaries are eroding by 3.88 feet a year, he said. At one site the study measured, the stream bed widened by as much as 18 feet in a year, he said.

At the current value of land, the 20 acres the study shows are washed away by erosion each year represents a significant financial loss, Kindberg said. Erosion means pastureland turns into gravel bars and stream banks cut into fields, he said.

In addition to the loss of productive land and phosphorus pollution, stream bank erosion damages infrastructure and bridges and creates dangerous ledges of soil along rivers caused by undercut banks, he said.

Phosphorus is a common part of agricultural fertilizers, manure and organic wastes in sewage and industrial effluent, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Phosphorus is essential for plant life, but, when there is too much in water, it can cause algae blooms, resulting in reduced oxygen levels in the water that can kill fish, the survey website says.

Stream bank erosion is driven by changing land use and increasing precipitation, Kindberg said. Floods and sustained high flow events are a part of the problem, he said.

Other factors that cause erosion in the watershed include natural processes, urban stormwater runoff, deforestation of the riparian corridor, construction in the floodplain, past attempts to alter the stream channel, debris jams and gravel deposits from upstream bank erosion, according to the study.

The study results are helping the partnership think through stream bank stabilization priorities and confirm the priorities it has already identified, Kindberg said.

For example, the study says restoring just the four highest priority banks of the 15 study sites could reduce the total sediment loading within the 49-mile study area by 11%.

More rain, more growth

Flooding and stormwater management is one of the biggest issues Rogers faces in planning new developments, according to John McCurdy, city community development director.

Rainfall records show Northwest Arkansas has seen a spike in major precipitation events in the past decade, McCurdy said.

At the same time, the region's four major cities have developed so there are fewer natural surfaces that absorb water and more hard surfaces, such as concrete and asphalt, that shed water, he said.

A few decades ago, there was plenty of high ground to choose to develop, McCurdy said. Wet land, such as flood plains and swampy areas, are more expensive to develop. But as cities get more crowded, it becomes economically feasible to build in those areas, he said. It's in the public interest to come up with common-sense regulations to manage development in the low-lying areas, McCurdy said.

"We want to continue to grow responsibly and not destroy the things that are great about the area," he said.

Regional study

The Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission is beginning a regional stormwater study that would look at ways to improve stormwater management and water quality throughout the region, according to Elizabeth Bowen, project manager for the commission.

The study would explore whether infrastructure needs to be revitalized or new infrastructure needs to be added and result in a priority list of ways to help with stormwater management, she said.

The Illinois River Watershed Project brought the idea of the study to the Regional Planning Commission, Bowen said.

Stormwater is a major cause of erosion, Kindberg said. The results of the stream bank erosion study show the regional stormwater study is needed and are motivation to take action, he said.

The study will develop a set of recommendations to be implemented, he said.

The Regional Planning Commission is sending a letter of interest to potential contractors for the study, Bowen said. Once a firm is chosen and price for the work is negotiated, the commission will be able to seek funding for the project, she said. While it's too early to know the cost of the study in the Illinois River Watershed, Bowen said rough estimates based on much smaller studies show it could cost as much as $6 million to study all seven watersheds in Benton and Washington counties.

Because of the scope of the proposed study, Bowen said the commission decided to begin with the highest-priority watershed and work its way through all seven. The Illinois River Watershed is the largest in the two-county area, encompassing 19 cities, followed by the Beaver Lake Watershed, which encompasses 12 cities, she said.

Stormwater has regional implications because much of the water goes into Beaver Lake or the Illinois River, which are used for drinking water in several cities, McCurdy said.

Water from one city flows into surrounding cities and vice versa, McCurdy said. It's in the interest of all cities in Northwest Arkansas to work together and deal with stormwater runoff and flooding on a regional level, he said.

In most cases, stormwater infrastructure gets built piecemeal as property is developed one piece at a time, McCurdy said. A regional study would look at the overall system and find ways to improve it, he said. Part of the regional study would be the creation of computer models that allow planners to better understand where water is collecting and flowing, what a floodplain is expected to do and how a large development would impact flooding, he said.

It's better for development if all of the cities have similar stormwater management requirements, he said.

"We need to find a set of rules that make sense for economy, but also deal with stormwater and environmental quality, so we all benefit," he said.