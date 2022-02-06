GOLF

Maguire claims first win

Leona Maguire became the first Irish winner in LPGA Tour history Saturday, closing with a 5-under 67 for a three-stroke victory in the LPGA Drive On Championship at Crown Colony in Fort Meyers, Fla. "It's huge for Irish golf," Maguire said. "There was never an Irish player on the tour, let alone a winner. Hopefully, there is a lot of people watching at home tonight with big smiles on their faces and little girls watching knowing they can do that, too." Tied with Marina Alex for the second-round lead after a 65 on Friday, Maguire had seven birdies and two bogeys -- the last on the par-5 18th with the outcome decided. The 27-year-old former Duke star finished at 18-under 198. Lexi Thompson was second after a 65. Former University of Arkansas golfer Stacy Lewis finished in a tie for fourth. Lewis shot a 68 on Saturday and finished at 13-under 203.

Four-way tie in Panama

Andrew Kozan fired a 3-under 67 on Saturday to grab a share of the Korn Kerry Tour's Claro Championship lead after three rounds in Panama City, Panama. Kozan stands at 7-under 203 along with Zack Fischer, Ben Taylor and Jimmy Stranger heading into today's final round. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot a 76 on Saturday and is at 5-over 215.

Hojgaard leads by three

Nicolai Hojgaard shot an 8-under 64 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship. The 20-year-old Dane, seeking his second DP World Tour title, birdied five of his last six for a 54-hole total of 20-under 196, with David Law (69) his nearest rival at 17 under. Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland also carded a 64 and was four shots off the lead at Al Hamra Golf Club. A further stroke back was South Africa's Oliver Bekker (66) at 15 under.

FOOTBALL

Cincy QB passes for 2 TDs

Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and the National team' had eight sacks in a 20-10 victory over the American team in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., on Saturday. Ridder helped finish off a job started by Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett, a Heisman Trophy finalist who was 6-of-6 passing for 89 yards and a touchdown despite only playing the first quarter. The National pass rushers made it a tough afternoon for their quarterback counterparts polishing off the weeklong showcase for top NFL prospects. Oklahoma's Perrion Winfrey, Penn State's Jesse Luketa and Minnesota's Boye Mafe each had two sacks. Luketa and Mafe also both forced a fumble on sacks of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell. Willis started for the American team and mainly flashed his running and scrambling ability. He passed for just 11 yards but ran for a game-high 54 on four carries in the first quarter, flirting with a touchdown on a 27-yard scamper to end the first quarter. Ridder completed 4 of 6 passes for 68 yards.

Bengals' TE works on injury

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah worked on the side during practice Saturday as he rehabilitates his left knee injured last Sunday in the AFC Championship Game. Uzomah's playing status for the Super Bowl next Sunday against the Rams in Los Angeles remains uncertain. The seventh-year tight end sprained his MCL late in the first quarter of Cincinnati's 27-24 overtime victory at Kansas City and was carted to the locker room from the sideline. Uzomah sat out the Bengals' previous practices this week, but rode a stationary bike Saturday and did some easy running while using a resistance band, according to a pool report. Right guard Jackson Carman sat out a second consecutive day with a back injury after practicing in full earlier this week.

BASKETBALL

Bucks add veteran center

Veteran center Greg Monroe is back with the Milwaukee Bucks on a 10-day contract. Monroe, 31, played 165 games for the Bucks from 2015-17. He played five games earlier this season with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Washington Wizards while on 10-day contracts with each of those teams. In his five games of action this season, Monroe has averaged 5.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1 block in 16.2 minutes. The 6-11 center has played 637 career regular-season games with Detroit, Milwaukee, Phoenix, Boston, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minnesota and Washington. Selected out of Georgetown with the seventh overall pick in the 2010 draft, Monroe has career averages of 13.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals.