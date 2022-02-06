Online course offers hopefuls campaign-managing tips

Approximately two dozen participants attended the online Candidate Development Institute "Crash Course" presented by Go Forward Pine Bluff and the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce on Thursday.

Instructor Brian Richardson of Jonesboro, who has managed campaigns from local to statewide, spent over two hours covering multiple topics to help better prepare candidates who are running for office.

"Local races come down to who is willing to work the hardest," said Richardson.

Some of the participants included candidates Lanette Fraizer, Qurana Cotledge, Latisha Brunson and Casandra Dean.

Also encouraged to attend were incumbents and those wanting to serve on a public commission.

Incumbents Justice of the Peace Alfred Carroll and Ward 3 Council Member Glen Brown Jr. also were in attendance, getting a refresher course.

For most of the attendees, Richardson said their campaigning would take a little bit of work since they were trying to unseat an incumbent.

Richardson presented strategies to get enough votes to win by properly targeting those who actually vote.

"Know which doors you need to knock on, which voters do you need to call, which voters become your persuasion targets and which voters need an extra push on election day," said Richardson. "You got to have some sort of outline or plan to keep you organized. An organized campaign flat-out runs better. It's more effective."

Getting one's name out there and introducing oneself by going door to door has been an efficient way to secure voters. Richardson suggests a voter list be created to help keep tabs on voters a candidate has spoken with.

"Whenever early voting starts, that's when you start reaching out to those people," he said.

According to Richardson, two of the biggest killers in campaigning is wasted time and money.

Richardson said time can be wasted by talking to the wrong crowd of people. He also said candidates should focus on relevant issues and have a position about what is important in their community.

"Fundraising and budgeting are two of the most important components of a political campaign plan," said Richardson, who added that candidates need to budget for how much they believe their campaign will bring in and how that money will be spent.

Richardson stressed the importance of fundraising but also said raising money doesn't exonerate someone from working hard.

"If you can't afford to buy some radio time, some newspaper ads, yard signs, a mailer or two then you are pretty much throwing all of your eggs in a direct-voter-contact basket," said Richardson, who pointed out that social media is an affordable and effective way to campaign.

"It's really easy to get highly overconfident in how much money you will be able to raise," said Richardson. "Raise enough to execute what you think will get you across the finish line."

He also suggested candidates generate free media by attending community events covered by the local newspaper or television news, and he said sending fundraising emails also works.

Creating a team of advisers was also suggested by Richardson, who said to pick people whose opinions can be trusted.

"A lot of times we get blinded trying to run our own campaign plan because either we refuse to see honest truths about ourselves or we underestimate our own abilities," he said.

When choosing one's team, Richardson suggests, a handful is enough.

"Having too many people sitting around a table, you'll never come up with a good plan," he said.

How to lose a campaign was also noted during the crash course. Procrastination, ignoring one's budget, surrounding oneself with "yes men" and assuming voters know the person running were some of the reasons campaigns fail, according to Richardson.

"I was so glad this course was offered," said Fraizer, who is running for the City Council Ward 3 seat. "It was a few things that I didn't know that he spoke about."

Fraizer said she thought she had to wait until Feb. 22 when the filling period begins to start handing out her push cards. According to Richardson, she does not.

"I am grateful that they spoke about us being able to give out our push cards and business cards now," she said. "I could have been passing out some stuff."

Cotledge said the course was beneficial for him as well and will provide guidance for his campaign.

Cotledge is also running for the Ward 3 seat on the council, and he said he really appreciated learning the importance of reporting and documenting donations from individuals.

"Mr. Richardson was a great facilitator," he said. "From staying out of trouble, meeting the report deadlines and the importance of making personal contact with the individuals -- the crash course was not a waste of time."

One's political message needs to be concise, said Richardson, and while using several platforms and strategies to motivate voters, he still suggests going door to door and talking to voters, which he called a quiet, yet effective way to campaign.

"In these times of covid, campaigning is absolutely different, but you need a message that resonates to voters," said Richardson. "Not everybody is going to know your platform, why you are running or who you are. It's going to take a little bit of work."