100 years ago

Feb. 6, 1922

• W.E. Waddell, aged 36, president and manager of the Gro-See-O Company, was accidentally shot and killed in his home yesterday afternoon. The bullet penetrated his left side and passed near his heart. Mr. Waddell crumpled dead on the floor. His wife, who was at home, is prostrated over the tragedy. According to Dr. W.A. Lamb, county coroner, Mr. Waddell opened a closet door, and as he did so the rifle, which had been stored away in the closet, fell out. It struck the door facing and was discharged.

50 years ago

Feb. 6, 1972

BLYTHEVILLE -- Fire destroyed the residence of Geraldine Davis here Friday, authorities said. Firemen said the blaze may have been started by faulty kitchen wiring. Firemen mistakenly understood Mrs. Davis to say her mother was in the burning house. After fireman Robert Peters entered the home, using an oxygen mask, authorities discovered it was the woman's money that was inside. Peters was not injured.

25 years ago

Feb. 6, 1997

• A man was shot and killed outside a central Little Rock home Wednesday night, and detectives were questioning a second man. Police wouldn't release either name Wednesday night. A woman called 911 about 9 p.m. Wednesday and told operators that her boyfriend had just shot a man who was trying to break into his home. The shooting victim was pronounced dead at University Hospital. ... The slaying is the ninth in Little Rock this year. That number includes two men killed by narcotics detectives after the men pointed weapons at the officers. For statistical purposes, police wouldn't count those homicides unless they were ruled unjustified. Police have already arrested suspects in the previous six killings.

10 years ago

Feb. 6, 2012

• Though fewer in number, resident geese in North Little Rock's Burns Park are still the source of complaints to the city Parks Department. "We're having some call-ins from golfers on the weekends that the geese are coming back, and we're looking into how to deal with that issue," said Kate Finefield, the city's park ranger. The city hired a Benton company in January to deploy border collies in the park to chase the geese away, a tactic that has reduced the number of geese, parks officials have said. Officials also plan to buy a dog for the city to use permanently. The Canada geese caused a stir in city politics after the North Little Rock City Council in November approved Finefield's recommendation for a controlled goose hunt in the public park to take place in December. The geese, who can defecate up to 92 times in a day, were soiling park trails, soccer fields and golf courses, and their approximate population of 200 was a threat to park users, staff members had reported.