OTHERS SAY: The president promises help to reverse violent crime

Though there are more than enough guns and willing trigger-pullers already here to do plenty of damage for a long time, we can't argue with Joe Biden that easy access to firearms via the Iron Pipeline is fueling death and destruction on New York streets, so we commend his promise to ramp up the feds' cooperation with cities and states to combat gun trafficking.

We applaud his commitment to trying to get new gun safety laws through Congress--one he'll have to honor with action. It's crowd-pleasing to condemn the obscene magazine with 40 extra bullets that Lashawn McNeil used to kill Detectives Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora, which became federally legal in 2004 when Republicans let the assault weapons ban expire.

Last, we salute the moral support the leader of the Democratic Party and the nation gave Mayor Eric Adams, whose anti-gun-violence strategies have been cheaply derided as racially discriminatory because they dare call on cops to interdict more illegal weapons in neighborhoods where they're rampant. Truth be told, the ex-cop mayor's moral support for the president probably proved more valuable, as it helps him separate himself from those on the far-left fringes who offer little to combat a nationwide spike in murders other than fresh calls to cuff the cops. Biden's never been a "defund the police" type, but dishonest Republicans have leaped at the opportunity to create that impression.

It's very nice to have a friend in the highest place in Washington, in stark contrast to 2017-2020, when a guy from Queens routinely waged policy war against his hometown--a war that's ongoing, as three Supreme Court justices he nominated stand poised to help strike down state gun laws and potentially allow concealed carry of firearms anywhere in America.

But a political alliance means little if it doesn't deliver tangible changes. Until fewer people fear for their safety and their lives, it's all words.