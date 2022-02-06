Outdoors briefs

Newly-named show slated for Arkansas

To reflect the scope of Arkansas' outdoors, Wing Outdoors has rebranded its "FLW Arkansas" television program to "Arkansas Great Outdoors."

"FLW Arkansas" aired on a six-month format, said Carlton Wing, producer and CEO of Wing Outdoors and host of "Arkansas Great Outdoors." The new program will be a 52-week format. It will air Saturdays on KASN, channel 38 at 4:30 p.m., and Mondays at 5:30 p.m. on KLRT, channel 16.

"Outdoors programming viewership is up 66%, and there are 7 million new anglers nationwide," Wing said. "Rebranding the program will reflect the full diversity of the outdoor recreation available in the Natural State."

"Arkansas Great Outdoors" began airing Saturday. The program is also available on YouTube.

Fly fishing expo set for Mountain Home

The 23rd annual Sowbug Roundup will be held March 24-26 at the Baxter County Fairgrounds in Mountain Home.

The sole fundraising event for the North Arkansas Flyfishers, the Sowbug Roundup is a three-day fly tying and fly fishing expo featuring fly tiers from around the nation, as well as a few from overseas. The 2019 edition attracted 140 tiers and more than 1,000 attendees. Dave Whitlock and Duane Hada are among the fly tying lineup.

A goal of the Sowbug Roundup is to encourage more people, especially young people, to become involved in fly fishing. The admission fee is $10 per person for all three days, and free for children under 12.

Each day offers free introductory fly tying classes and free fly casting lessons. The seminars (included in the entrance fee) are chosen to appeal to fly fishers of every experience level. On Saturday, there will be a free drawing for kids for fly fishing gear.

Income from the raffles and silent auctions allow NAFF to finance its environmental and philanthropic activities. NAFF allocates $10,000 every year for scholarships to students majoring in the fishery or environmentally related fields.