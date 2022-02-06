PAPER TRAILS: 'Mother Abrams' honored on national TV for a lifetime of civil-rights work

Little Rock activist Annie Abrams was ready for a TV interview at her home on Feb. 1 -- the first day of Black History Month -- but she thought it would be a local broadcast with KATV, Channel 7.

Turns out, a crew from "Good Morning America" was on her doorstep.

"I'm 90 years old. I got up early because I couldn't sleep, and I looked outside and there were all these cars, all these technicians, at 3:30 in the morning. I said, 'What are y'all doing in my yard and on my sidewalk?'"

The segment, which was just over seven minutes long and aired that morning, was part of the show's series honoring hometown heroes and was done in partnership with the Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau, the city and the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

"Miss Annie has given so much to the city of Little Rock and the state of Arkansas," says Libby Doss Lloyd, director of communications with the convention and visitors bureau. "She has touched so many lives. We couldn't think of a better person to pitch to 'Good Morning America,' and they fell in love with her story."

Abrams, known to many as "Mother Abrams," was a mentor to the Little Rock Nine during the desegregation crisis at Little Rock Central High School in 1957 and was the first Black president of the school's PTA. She is a member of the Arkansas Black Hall of Fame and was instrumental in efforts to have Little Rock streets renamed for Daisy Bates, Mayor Charles Bussey and Martin Luther King Jr.

It was announced during the broadcast that a Little Rock street will be named Annie McDaniel Abrams Street in her honor, and that Wells Fargo was giving $25,000 to the Annie Abrams Living Legacy Scholarship at Ouachita Baptist University in her hometown of Arkadelphia.

The scholarship was established in 2020 "to recognize students who have demonstrated leadership and service within Ouachita's Multicultural Organization Reaching Equality, living out the university's mission to live lives of meaningful work," according to the school's website.

It's also an indication of how much has changed in her lifetime, she says.

"When I was growing up, Black folks couldn't go there."

"Mother Abrams is truly a city of Little Rock matriarch," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said. He noted that city and state leaders sought her advice over the years as photos of Abrams with former Govs. Mike Beebe, Mike Huckabee and Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were shown.

Her "GMA" feature, she says, was a great kickoff to Black History Month.

"You know, it started out as a week, then it got to be a month, and I told them the other day that I want to have it be a year. Let's teach Black history all year long."

