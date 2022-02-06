Plan for Fayetteville trail projects set for year

Fayetteville trail plan 2022

In-house projects:

Lake Fayetteville (across the dam): 1,970 feet

Rupple Road (Starry Night View to Best Friend Lane): 1,000 feet

Mission Boulevard (Viewpoint Drive to Maple Street): 3,000 feet

Contracted projects:

Maple Street (Razorback Greenway to Garland Avenue): 3,091 feet

Old Wire and Old Missouri roads (Gulley Park to Rolling Hills Drive): 4,358 feet

Arkansas 112 (Truckers Drive to Howard Nickell Road): 8,323 feet

Midtown Trail (Interstate 49 to College Avenue): 11,807 feet

Razorback Greenway (Prairie to Center streets): 2,198 feet

Total: 35,747 feet (6.77 miles)

Source: Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- The city is using a little more money this year than last year to build trails, including two major projects that will connect to larger networks.

The city's panel on active transportation and the City Council's Transportation Committee have both reviewed and approved a list of trail projects through 2027. The plan is reviewed annually, and later years are often changed based on how much work has been done and how much money is available.

This year's project list adds up to nearly 7 miles. The city will use $1.5 million from the capital projects budget, along with other funding sources such as grants and the trails and transportation bond issues voters approved in April 2019.

City officials say the Midtown Trail and Mission Boulevard projects planned this year will have the most impact on residents. The two projects combine for nearly 15,000 feet in length. The Midtown Trail will connect to several other trails on the west side of town, while the Mission Boulevard trail will fill in gaps from a historic neighborhood near downtown to the northeast side of town.

The city has 51.49 miles of paved trails. Use varies across the city, but a yearlong count of the Razorback Greenway near the Marion Orton Recycling Center on North Street from 2018 to 2019 showed 249,146 users.

The city budgeted about $1.3 million last year to build trails fearing revenue might dip because of the covid-19 pandemic. It didn't, and the City Council appropriated $1.5 million for this year, which is the usual annual amount.

In-house

The city will split the work between in-house crews and contractors. The city's crews this year will take on three projects.

Crews are finishing a portion of the Razorback Greenway that runs along the dam at Lake Fayetteville. The 12-foot path, the city's most popular trail, is being widened to 16 feet. Work should wrap in April, said Matt Mihalevich, the city's trails coordinator.

After that, crews will get to work finishing the trail on the west side of Rupple Road from Starry Night View to Best Friend Lane. That project should go into July, Mihalevich said. That piece will connect Clabber Creek Trail near Howard Nickell Road south to Tsa La Gi Trail at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, he said.

"That is going to be the backbone for the west side of town's trails," Mihalevich said.

Finally, by late summer, work will start on the Mission Trail, which will connect pedestrians and bicyclists on Mission Boulevard from Maple Street to Viewpoint Drive. Construction of the 3,000-foot-long project will go into next year, Mihalevich said. The path will connect the Washington-Willow Historic District at Lafayette Street to the existing Old Wire Cycle Track, which runs through Gulley Park to the Niokaska Creek Trail.

"We hope to build it fully a section at a time and not tear up the whole street at once," Mihalevich said. "We'll just work our way down."

A controversial connection that would stem from the Mission Trail, called Sublett Creek Trail, is in a "study phase" and is not included in the city's plans, Mihalevich said. The project was put on hold after residents near Brooks-Hummel Nature Preserve in 2019 protested the plan, which would have the trail run through the preserve to Poplar Street.

Contracted crews

The city has tapped contractors to take on five trail projects this year.

Construction on the more than 2-mile-long Midtown Trail likely will go into 2024. The trail will start at Stephen Carr Memorial Boulevard near Interstate 49, run along Deane Street, have a piece running south on Garland Avenue and connect to Sycamore Street. From there, the trail will run north along the Razorback Greenway, head east on Poplar Street and connect to College Avenue. A tail piece will connect from Poplar Street south to Gregory Park.

Plans have been underway for the Midtown Trail since 2019. The Walton Family Foundation gave the city a $410,000 grant for design. It will use a combination of trail and transportation bond money for construction.

From Howard Nickell Road, the city also plans to build a trail where the road turns into Arkansas 112 south to Truckers Drive, connecting to Clabber Creek Trail along the way. A combined $980,891 from the Arkansas Department of Transportation and a Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission grant will pay for the 1½-mile-long project.

Contractors also will take on construction of a trail from the Old Wire Cycle Track on Old Wire Road past Gulley Park to Rolling Hills Drive. The transportation bond issue will pay for the project.

The city also plans to have contractors finish replacing a section of the Razorback Greenway from Prairie to Center streets as part of the arts corridor project downtown.

One of the projects on the list for contractors, the Maple Street Cycle Track, is a "wildcard," Mihalevich said. A federal grant application for the project was denied in November. The project would put a two-way bicycle lane from the Razorback Greenway near Gregg Avenue west to Garland Avenue.

The city and University of Arkansas have partnered on the project. The city would use $1 million in bond money and the university also would contribute $1 million toward the total estimated $4 million construction cost. However, a grant is needed to cover the rest, Mihalevich said. The city plans to apply for aid from the federal government again this year, he said.

"Maple Street has so much walkability and so many users," Mihalevich said. "It checks all the boxes, it's just highly competitive. We're competing with everybody in the whole country."

Nathan Eikenberry, chairman of the active transportation group, said projects on the list such as Rupple Road, Arkansas 112 and the Midtown Trail will help better connect the west side of town to the trails network. He said he lives on the west side of town near the Hamestring Creek Trail, and west side residents are still largely cut off from the rest of the trail network if they want to travel by bicycle or on foot.

"Our goal is to give as many people in the city the means to safely commute to work in whatever method they would like," he said.