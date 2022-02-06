Protests spread in Canada against covid-19 measures





OTTAWA, Ontario -- Protesters opposed to vaccination mandates and covid-19 restrictions held rallies in cities across Canada on Saturday in a show of solidarity with a weeklong demonstration in the nation's capital.

Officials in Ottawa and numerous provincial capitals worked to ensure that the protests against pandemic-related public health measures remained peaceful Saturday.

By midday Saturday in Ottawa, thousands of demonstrators were mingling near open fires on the snow-covered lawn in front Parliament Hill. Participants roasted hot dogs and doled out baked goods, while two men on horseback traipsed through the city, one carrying a flag in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

The "freedom truck convoy" has attracted support from Trump and other U.S. Republicans.

In Toronto, several hundred protesters gathered on the south side of the Ontario Legislature, sporting signs that stated, "Freedom."

Nearby, about 200 health care workers and supporters marched from the University of Toronto to hospital row just south of the Legislature. They held placards reading, "free-dumb" and "N95 masks for all."

Toronto police set up roadblocks throughout the downtown area, preventing any protesters in trucks or cars from getting near the provincial Legislature, which is near the area where five major hospitals are located.

Demonstrators also gathered in Quebec City, Fredericton and Winnipeg, with rallies also planned for Regina, Edmonton, Vancouver, Victoria and the U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.





Police forces in those cities say they have learned lessons from Ottawa's protests and have developed strategies designed to protect key infrastructure, such as vital traffic corridors and hospitals, and also prevent violence.

Police in Winnipeg, Manitoba, brought charges against a 42-year-old man who was accused of driving his vehicle into the group of protesters gathered in that city. They said the incident happened late Friday and resulted in three men being treated at the scene for minor injuries, while a fourth man was taken to a hospital and released. The suspect is facing multiple charges, including assault with a weapon and dangerous operation of a conveyance.

"He wasn't really for or against either of the general views," said Winnipeg Police Service spokesperson Rob Carver.

In Ottawa, lawyer Paul Champ filed a class-action lawsuit on behalf of thousands of residents seeking damages and an injunction against protesting truckers who have been blowing their horns at all hours.

The judge said he wants to give sides in the lawsuit time to submit all documents to him, adding that he plans to make a decision on the horns on Monday afternoon.

Elsewhere, some protesters set fireworks on the grounds of the National War Memorial late Friday. A number carried signs and flags with swastikas last weekend and compared vaccine mandates to fascism.

Protesters have said they won't leave until all mandates and covid-19 restrictions are gone.

They are also calling for the removal of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, though it is responsible for few of the measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.









