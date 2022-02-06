Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded Jan. 10-14.

KNB Lodging, LLC to ASAR Hospitality, LLC, 10524 W. Markham St. Little Rock, L3, Bixler Commercial, $5,265,000.

Broad Sbux II, LLC to 37 Peregrine Circle, LLC, Lot AR B17, Argenta, $2,635,000.

Cypress Bay Development, LLC to Rausch Coleman Homes Mid-Ark, LLC; Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC, Ls7-23, 25-34 & 47-66, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-B, $1,875,300.

Eugene M. Pfeifer, III to Mechanics Lumber Company, Pt S/2 Section 28-3N-13W, $1,500,000.

CIG-Scott, LLC to Pine Plaza Investments, LLC, Ls2-7 B2, Fulk's- Rapley Estates, $1,068,000.

Stevens Commercial Contractors, Inc. to Joseph Chase Purnell, 118 Hallen Lane, Little Rock, L64 B96, Chenal Valley, $905,936.

Charles Dewayne Foster; Charles Dewayne Foster, Sr.; Charles D. Foster; Deborah Kay Foster; Foster Family Revocable Living Trust to William C. Hoyt; Debbie K. Hoyt; Hoyt Family Revocable Trust, 4 Lakewood Park Drive, North Little Rock, Ls3-4, Lakewood Park, $750,000.

John Nicholas Clark; Kristin D. Clark; Kristin Dumboski Clark; Clark Living Trust to Kristen Shealy; Stephen Epps, 5509 Sherwood Road, Little Rock, L194 & Outlot A, Prospect Terrace No.3, $715,000.

Logan Family Limited Partnership, LLLP to Davidson Real Estate Holdings, LLC, 626/ 728 Kirk Road, Little Rock, Pt SW SE 36-2N-14W, $700,000.

Delton L. Brown, Sr.; Bobby Lee Brown Living Trust to Wylie Family Enterprises II, LLC, 24925 Lawson Road, Little Rock, Pt N/2 SW 18-1N-14W, $693,500.

Maumelle Ridge 223, LLC to Hines Homes, LLC, Ls3, 9-11 & 13-15 B1; Ls1, 5, 22 & 31-32 B2, Ridgeview Phase I; Ls14-18, 21, 23-27 29-34 & 42-45 B1; Ls7 & 12-13 B2, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $650,000.

New Home Estates Corp to W. Mark Hodges; Tamara Hodges, 110 Caurel Circle, Little Rock, L31 B56, Chenal Valley- Caurel Court, $600,000.

Hat Properties, LLC to DJH J5207, LLC, 5209 J St., Little Rock, Ls3-4 B49, Pulaski Heights $596,400.

Troy Jones; Jacqueline M. Jones to Blake Weindorf; Mary Kathryn Weindorf, 15719 Colonel Glenn Road, Little Rock, Pt NW SE 13-1N-14W, $575,000.

James L. Favre; Linda F. Favre; The James L. And Linda F. Favre Joint Revocable Trust to Mark Hoefer; Tanya Hoefer L39, The Ranch, $555,000.

Patricia K. Bourdo; Patricia K. Baltz to Robbie D. Powell-Greenwood; Kent Greenwood 117 Osage Drive, Maumelle, L56, Osage Falls, $555,000.

Sesin Johnson; Estate of Eric S. Johnson (dec'd) to Danny Paul Lovelady; Marsha Lovelady, 5 Chardeaux Court, Little Rock, L2 B1, Chardeaux Court, $520,000.

Archie F. Beggs; Evelyn Beggs to Deon Robinson; Ursula Robinson, 11453 W David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock, Pt SW NE 28-1N-13W $520,000 1/14/22

Deron Hamilton; Felecia Hamilton to Neeraj Bajaj; Sukhijit Bajaj 211 Sezanne Drive, Little Rock, L50 B125, Chenal Valley, $515,000.

E. Ward Construction, Inc. to Aparna Sharma, 112 Caurel Court, Little Rock, L32 B56, Chenal Valley, $515,000.

R. Hunter Goff; Kerby A. Goff; Richard A. Goff Share/Robert M. Goff Trust/Robert M. Goff Trust No.2 to All Partners, LLC, Pt NW 1-1N-12W, $505,000.

Bo Anthony Dillon; Kathryn Love Dillon to Pedro Solbelmann; Carina Torres Sanvicente, 918 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L19 B3, Wildwood Place II, $500,000.

Glynn D. Adms; Sylvia Admas to SA0725, LLC Pt W/2 Section 7-1S-13W, $500,000.

Tyanthony Monroe Powell to Lindsey Marie Jumper, L11 B72, Chenal Valley, $476,000.

James Thomas Keet; Susannah C. Keet to Wayne L. Bruffett; Shawnee N. Bruffett, 4307 Kenyon Drive, Little Rock, L3 B15, Hillcrest, $460,000.

Eric N. Caldwell; Leesa M. Caldwell to Jerald Martin, 3705 Doral Drive, Little Rock, L1R B17, Pleasant Valley, $459,000.

Hines Homes, LLC to Amanda M. Pittman, L8 B1, Ridgeview Trail Phase I, $456,273.

Pat J. Bell; The Janice M. Montgomery Revocable Trust to Masahiko Sato; Joan Sato, 106 Challain Drive, Little Rock, L1 B62, Chenal Valley, $450,000.

James Derek Mason to Neal Reeves; Robyn Reves, 619 N. Polk St., Little Rock, L3R B18, Lincoln Park Replat, $450,000.

Greg Jones; Camille Jones to David W. Swingle; Cailin M. Swingle 2 Old Bridge Lane, Little Rock, L10 B21, Woodlands Edge, $445,000.

James Barker; John Barker to Rosa Grace Wu, 2824 Mossy Creek Drive, Little Rock, L11 B6, Woodlands Edge, $435,000.

Williamson Remodeling And Construction, Inc. to Jaiminbhai Patel; Zalakben Patel, 8702 Rapid Water Drive, Sherwood, L9 B15, Creekside, $430,000.

Anne E. Boyd; Anne E. Boyd Revocable Trust to Dustin Ray Hill; Ahmed Magdy Salem, 3502 Foxcroft Road, Little Rock, L262R2, Foxcroft 5th Replat, $420,000.

James W. Morrison; Gina L. Morrison to Caitlin Marie McDaniel; Hunter Kyle McDaniel, 2 Mossy Rock Cove, Little Rock, L27 B2, Woodlands Edge, $410,000.

Deborah L. Frazier; Lee Frazier (dec'd) to John Nicholas Livers; Amy Livers, 2 Portland Road, Little Rock, L258, Longlea, $400,000.

Charles F. Ramsey; Freda H. Ramsey to Steve Spears; Lee Ann Spears, 7509 Sayles Road, Jacksonville. Pt NW NE 29-4N-11W, $394,900.

Naomi Maxine Maxies; Brenda M. Grigsby to Eric Neal Caldwell; Leesa Marin Caldwell, 10 Majestic Circle, Maumelle, L54 B1, Majestic Pointe, $390,000.

Best Real Estate Investments, LLC to Shaji Kulangara Veettil, 518 Lasalle Drive, Little Rock, L678, St Charles, $385,000.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC to Monica Hale; Delvin Hale, 13617 Smarty Jones Drive, Scott. L303, Ashley Downs Phase I, $372,218.

Komal Mehra to Robert D. Occhipinti; Elise A. Occhipinti, 3010 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, Ls9-10 B8, Park View, $369,000.

Linda Joyce Hardison; Carolyn Hammer; Estate Of Martin Keith Hammer (dec'd) to Banjamin Dean Emanuel; Katherine Emanuel 1 Carriage Court, Little Rock, L103, Carriage Creek Phase II, $363,000.

Keongsuk Son; Younghee Han to Cornelius Curry; Chiquita Curry, 2610 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock, L55, Pebble Beach Woods, $350,000.

Milton Carey Baskin; Phyllis Ann Baskin; Baskin Joint Revocable Trust to Shady Grove Orchard, LLC, 11600 Georgetown Lake Lane, Scott, Pt NW 18-1S-10W, $345,000.

Douglas Lee to Ralph M. Patterson; Ginger Lea Walls, 24 Ozark Drive, Maumelle, L191, Edgewater Phase II, $324,000.

Elizabeth Smith; William Kopsky to Marty Duvall; Margo Duvall, 125 Dennison St., Little Rock, L10 B2, Capitol View, $310,000.

Rodney B. Hocott; Gail D. Hocott to Beth Marie Keown; Brandon Cody Pursglove, 157 Pebble Beach Drive, Little Rock, L2 B2, Hickory Ridge Phase 2, $304,900.

Perry M. Konis to Karen Jeanne Baris, 3205 Hazy Ridge Court, Little Rock, L166, Echo Valley 2nd, $300,000.

Zachery Wall to Richard Anthony Mitchell, II; Mechelle Mitchell, 1550 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, L5 B135, Park Hill NLR, $293,000.

Nathanael Walker; Ashley Walker to Bradley Fugere; Tyler Fugere, 5117 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, L9 B2, McGehee, $289,000.

Benjamin Dean Emanuel; Katherine Emanuel to Christina Robinson, 1004 Dundee Court, Little Rock, L3, Lochridge Estates, $286,000.

Robinson Engineering, Inc. to Mitra Rahmani; Greg Stone, 1401 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L14, Jaxon Terrace Phase 9, $276,900.

Shelly D. Sutherland to Paul Eppes Rebsamen, 2210 S. State St., Little Rock, Ls10-11 B15, Weldon E. Wright, $271,000.

Lewis H. Young; Kimberly I. Young to Justus R. Ndonfong; Cassie L. Barton, 164 Pumice Drive, Sherwood, L74 B4, Stonehill Phase II, $269,900.

James R. Mitchell to Victoria L. Campo; Campo Living Trust, 402 Maple St., North Little Rock, L9 B1, City Grove Townhomes, $268,000.

Natalie L. Collier; Natalie L. Freeman to Stephen D. McElwee L403, Otter Creek Community Phase III-B, $265,700.

Deidra Henry to Hayden Harrison, 132 Limoges Court, Maumelle, L656R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $260,000.

Margaret Crutchfield Gray; Margaret Crutchfield to Mark Waller; Pam Waller, L14 B6, Cherry Creek, $255,000.

Mark Wayne Holbert; Lisa Holbert to Alice Gataes; Michael Gates, 3700 Dunkeld Drive, North Little Rock, L33 B69, Lakewood, $255,000.

Jerald Martin to Luke Sheirich Davis; Elicia Michelle Davis, 2009 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, L140, Sturbridge Phase III, $255,000.

Joretta K. Rollins to Marie A. Collins; Denzel T. Hendricks, Sr 4 Yazoo Cove, Maumelle, L161, Riverland, $255,000.

Fleming Investment Properties, LLC to Michael William Heil; Yan Li, Lot J B133, Park Hill NLR, $250,000.

Porches At Rockwater, LLC to Riverwalk Homes, LLC Ls21 & 40-42, The Gardens At Rockwater Village, $244,000.

Benjamin Walker; Andrea Walker to Sheurika N. McKeever, 3000 Shady Side Drive, Sherwood, L101 B1, Woodruff Creek, $241,000.

Alma Dorothy Marie Carle; Alma Dorothy Marie Carle Revocable Trust to Jackson Marvin Standridge; John Markus Collins, 1718 Pickering Lane, Little Rock, L7, Oak Hill 2nd, $237,000.

Jo Luck to Gabrielle D. Gibson 810 North St., Unit 40, Little Rock, Unit 40 Bldg 810, The Cliffs HPR, $235,000.

Larry Foshee; Maria Foshee to Christopher Garcia; Cassandra Garcia, 10 Red Maple Court, Little Rock, L3 B2, Parkway Place, $233,500.

Danny Aaron, Sr.; Stacy Aaron to Terry Parker, 1412 Myrna Lane, North Little Rock, L64, Cypress Crossing, $233,000.

Jeffrey Harmon; Stacey Harmon to Danny-Joe Crofford, 13109 Morrison Road, Little Rock, L252, Marlowe Manor Phase IV, $230,000.

Michael Tony DeCicco; Dave Stuart to Anthony L. Dillard; Darcy R. Dillard, 12825 Morrison Road, Little Rock, L159, Marlowe Manor Phase II, $230,000.

Robert B. Toll to Lamarcus Dewaye Dockett; Portia Neal, 33 Carroll Circle, Mabelvale, L17, Mimosa Gardens, $230,000.

Keosha C. Farmer; Sigman Farmer, III to Caleb Prince; McKenzie Prince, 1500 Puritan Drive, Jacksonville, L10R, Jaxon Terrace Phase 9, $230,000.

Barbara W. Blount; Mark E. Blount to Ashley Berryman, 1812 Point West Drive, Little Rock, L16 B7, Cherry Creek; Tract E, Cherry Creek, $226,000.

Walter Paul Eilers, Jr.; Linda Hale Eilers to Angela Frierson Shirey, 319 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock, Apt. 319, Cambridge Place HPR, $225,000.

Carla Jo Moody-Milligan to James Paul Reihle, 2002 W Maddox Road, Jacksonville, Pt SW NE & Pt NW SE 36-4N-11W, $225,000.

Tayonna Stacey; Susan Panozzo to Melanie Jane Wood, 2721 W Capitol Ave., Little Rock, L6 B3, Ferndale, $224,900.

Marty C. Duvall; Margo J. Duvall to Robert Stark Ligon, III; Margaret Rose Goodloe, L9 B2, Capitol View, $223,897.

Quicken Loans, Inc. to Antonio Damian, 1825 Rainwood Cove Drive, Little Rock, L10, Rainwood Cove, $221,000.

Byrd Real Estate Investments, LLC to HPA III Acquisitions 1, LLC L228, Northlake Phase IV-A, $219,900.

Janet Lea Patterson; Janet Lea Demestre to Lauren K. Oglesby, 6 Lorine Circle, Little Rock, L32, Leawood Heights 1st, $218,000.

Judy 3, LLC to Forward Properties, LLC L5 B5 & L12 B3, Ferndale, $217,000.

Beverly A. Stanley McCollum; James D. McCollum (dec'd) to Phyllis Summerville, 1608 Northline Drive, North Little Rock, L22 B4, Overbrook, $211,000.

Jerry Lee Lenderman; Jerry Lee Lenderman Revocable Trust to Kaisheng Yan L17 B2, Cherry Creek $210,000 1/13/22

Steven B Breeding; Amy Breeding to Zachary Ridgeway; Kristen Anderson, 49 Park Ridge Drive, Maumelle, L24, Park Ridge, $205,000.

Demario Hilliard to NAS Properties, LLC; Kelly Doll, LLC L43, Meeks Manor Section B Replat, $205,000.

Arvest Bank to Keith Simmons, 1124 Pine Valley Road, Little Rock, L341, Kingwood Place, $199,000.

Lucas C. Cumm to Whitney Ohlhausen, 40 Dove Creek Circle, North Little Rock, L20 B17, Overbrook, $199,000.

Walter Brent McKinstry to Mark Hayes; Alison Hayes, 3700 Cantrell Road, Unit 309, Little Rock, Unit 309, Riviera HPR, $198,500.

Lisa Michele Lang to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 12318 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock, L10 B3, Cherry Creek, $197,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Gia Nichole Nelson, 38 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, L217 B2, The Parks At Mann Road, $189,925.

Paul Edward Balviy; Roberta L. Belviy to Jessica Elizabeth Bailey; Tyler Bailey, 1100 Whispering Pine Road, Little Rock, Tract 19, Whispering Pines Unrecorded, $185,000.

Justin Garrett; Millicent Garrett to Teresa Styers-Reynolds; Douglas Edward Reynolds, 16 Valley View Drive, Maumelle, L27, Random Oaks Valley, $184,900.

Rausch Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC to Alexis Ortiz, 9 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock, L46, Wisteria, $184,450.

B. E. Delgado; Mystery Cove Family Trust to Rona Sharp, 4 Mystery Cove, Little Rock, L2, Mystery Woods, $180,000.

Jessica Burrow to Wayne Herbert, Lot C, Elmwood Condominiums HPR, $180,000.

Robyn Brooks; Rodney Brooks to Yinka Scott-Stuckey, 36 Lakeside Drive, Little Rock, L15, Lakeside Terrace, $180,000.

Samuel Garcia; Brianna Garcia to Lindsay Johnson, 6633 Magnolia Way, North Little Rock, L643, Trammel Estates Phase V, $180,000.

Tommy L. Johnson; Mary Lavon Johnson to Desiree Alvarez Garcia, L44, Indianhead Lake Estates, $180,000.

Invest America, LLC to Shivani York, 11514 Hickory Hill Road, Little Rock, L187, Sandpiper Phase II, $179,900.

Joel G. Hutsell; Christine Hutsell to Sean Kotila; Amanda Kotila, 1504 Erving Ridge Loop, Cabot, L11, Gladewood Heights Phase I, $179,000.

Francis L. Brown; Carol A. Brown to Clifton Hinnant, 204 Military Road, Jacksonville, Pt SW 29-3N-10W, $176,000.

Lee J. Welfel; Kelly Welfel to Michael Callahan L22, Garden Oaks, $175,000.

SFR3-010, LLC to Anthony L. Reed 9715 Nash Lane, Mabelvale, Pt NE SW 3-1S-13W, $173,500.

Moran Jamm AR, LLC to Karpagam Chockalingam, 3 Idlewood Place, Maumelle, L28, Leisurewood, $172,000.

Dustin Lance Johnston; Kirsten Johnston; Dennis Lee Johnston, II; Audrie Johnston to Kristen Mead, 9 Bobolink Circle, Little Rock, L107, Cardinal Heights Section C, $170,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Joseph Rosales; Sunhee K. Rosales 19 Fairfield Drive, Sherwood, L10, Stone, $170,000.

Lara Wood to Richard H. Valentine; Pamela M. Valentine, 3407 Ridge Road, North Little Rock, L3 B42, Park Hill NLR, $169,900.

Jane F. Schwartz to Sean P. Cheney 12605 Westglen Drive, Little Rock, L173, Point West 2nd, $169,000.

Evan Webber; Toni Phinisey-Webber to Maxey Labauve, 400 Elmridge Drive, Little Rock, L193, Markham Pines, $168,000.

Henry Wilborn to Matthew T. McKelvey; Cheri J. McKelvey, 9319 Cloverhill Road, Little Rock, L17R, Clover Hill Place, $165,000.

Charles A. Collins to Jacob Huffmire; Erin Huffmire,4718 Edgemere St. North Little Rock, L67A B207, Park Hill NLR, $165,000.

Doyle Seamans; Frankie Sue Seamans to Alexis Wilson, 104 Hiawatha Drive, Little Rock, L71, Markham Manor, $162,500.

Julie Kathryn Payne to Angela Barnes; John Cagle, Pt NW NE 10-1S-12W, $162,000.

Mark R. Jones to Edwin Dagucio; Levy Sagucio; Nathan Sagucio, 77 Cinnamon Drive, Sherwood, L126, Sandalwood Phase II, $162,000.

Marvin D. Allen to Dominic J. Clardy, 4420 Welson Ave., Little Rock, L6 B16, Euclid Place, $160,000.

James G. ConTungeln; Brenda S. VonTungeln to Betsy L. Barnes, 700 E. Ninth St., Apt 12L, Little Rock, Unit 121, Quapaw Tower HPR, $158,000.

Laura S. Jackson; Aaron J. Jackson to Kaitlin Denee Simpson, 63 Angel Court, Mabelvale, L28, Valley Oaks Court, $158,000.

Mary Y. Gunnell; Charles David Gunnell; Gina Gunnell to Dorothy Gates; The Dorothy Gates Living Trust L220, Indianhead Lakes Estates Section B Replat No.2, $157,500.

REI Nation, LLC to Eliezer Shraga Lefkowitz, 2317 Vancouver Drive, Little Rock, L2 B4, Parkwood Phase I, $157,000.

Central Arkansas Investment Properties, LLC to MTHS Properties, LLC L8A B2, McCain East Business Park, $155,000.

Archie F. Beggs; Evelyn Beggs to Deon Robinson; Ursula Robinson, 11515 W David O. Dodd Road, Little Rock, Pt SW NE 28-1N-13W, $155,000.

Angela J. Gray to Bat'el Magtonyah Israel 7221 Yorkwood Drive, Little Rock, L10, Rocky Creek, $154,900.

Lee J. Welfel; Kelly Welfel to REI Nation, LLC L215, North Pointe, $153,000.

John Michael Davis; Kathy Lynn Davis to Linda G. Burgettl, Sherri E. Reeder, 5604 N. Locust St., North Little Rock, L34 B7, Pike View, $153,000.

Kimberly Kay Corp to PB General Holdings (Jax Batesville Pike), LLC Pt SE NW 32-4N-11W, $152,000.

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp, 1705 Iris St., Little Rock, L78, Riverside, $151,582.

Jazzy, LLC to Anthony Privitera, 6208 Blackhawk Drive, North Little Rock, L19 B2, Indian Hills Phase VI, $150,000.

At Home Properties, LLP to David James Bonnet; The Bonnet Family Living Trust, Pt W/2 SW NE 6-2N-11W, $150,000.