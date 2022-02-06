Reserves step up in ASU's victory

ULLMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Julien235-125-76-104017

Brown318-173-54-122020

Gueye252-32-21-3206

Wesley230-50-00-3303

Garnett291-42-20-1215

Akwuba210-24-42-4304

Thomas60-10-00-0010

Cadwell60-10-00-1000

Williams110-30-00-1020

Charles40-00-00-1010

Dalcourt91-20-00-2103

Au60-10-00-0000

Harper61-20-00-2103

Team2-3

Totals20018-5316-2015-4318858

PCT — FG 34.0, FT 80.0. 3-PT — 6-23, 26.1 (Julien 2-6, Dalcourt 1-2, Garnett 1-2, Harper 1-2, Brown 1-3, Au 0-1, Cadwell 0-1, Gueye 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Wesley 0-2, Williams 0-2). BL — 6 (Akwuba 3). TO — 20 (Wesley 5). ST — 4 (Au, Brown, Garnett, Gueye).

ASUMFGFTO-RPFAPTS

Omier224-90-07-17528

Wesley112-41-11-1205

Fields370-30-00-2290

Sills337-120-00-34015

Eaton321-118-100-01210

Farrington192-50-00-1016

Jackson223-64-50-33110

Davis224-73-41-34013

Grbovic20-10-00-0000

Team0-0

Totals20023-5816-209-30221567

PCT — FG 39.7, FT 80.0. 3-PT — 5-16, 31.3 (Davis 2-5, Farrington 2-5, Sills 1-3, Fields 0-1, Eaton 0-2). BL — 3 (Davis, Jackson, Omier). TO — 11 (Omier 3). ST — 13 (Davis 3, Fields 3).

Halftime — ASU 34, Louisiana-Lafayette 23

Officials — Ford, Schulte, Wallace

Attendance — 2,542

JONESBORO -- It's the lulls that coaches fear, when a basket could swing a game in one direction or another.

Arkansas State had gone two minutes without a field goal. The Red Wolves' lead dwindled from as many as 15 points to 11 at halftime all the way down to four.

Markise Davis could've thought twice, perhaps opting to pass.

The junior didn't hesitate. Davis stepped into a three-point shot from the top of the key, and ASU was humming again.

The Red Wolf bench came through in a bounce-back showing Saturday evening, scoring 29 points to push ASU past Louisiana-Lafayette 67-58 at First National Bank Arena. Norchad Omier grabbed 13 rebounds in less than 10 minutes, but played just 22 minutes due to foul trouble, ending his double-double streak at 10 games as the forward finished with eight points.

It was a dramatic difference from Thursday's 60-59 loss to Louisiana-Monroe when the Red Wolves' reserves scored a measly six points.

"It's not one or two guys -- it's everybody," Coach Mike Balado said. "We need those [bench] guys. I trust those guys...and they know that, so I hope they feel confident to shoot shots like that."

After Davis' three-pointer pushed ASU's advantage to 45-38 with just more than 12 minutes to go, Malcolm Farrington added to the bench's output with a corner three. Davis then answered a Ragin Cajuns bucket with a mid-range jumper before Farrington canned a transition three-pointer, giving the Red Wolves a 53-40 lead.

And just for good measure, Antwon Jackson -- stepping in for Omier, who was whistled for his fourth foul with 12:26 remaining -- kept the run going with a tough layup.

"It's not just one the starting five," Davis said. "We've got a whole roster, so it's important for everybody to contribute, and when I got in, I did my part."

Davis, a 6-8 junior, has proven himself capable in critical games -- he scored 17 points in a loss at Texas Tech earlier this season. But injuries have limited him. Entering Saturday, the Oxford, Ala., native had played 67 minutes over four games since the start of 2022.

In 22 minutes Saturday, Davis scored 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting, and while ASU (15-6, 6-3 Sun Belt Conference) will undoubtedly lean on its key pieces -- namely, Omier and Desi Sills -- over the season's final month, Davis has the potential to give the Red Wolves another element in their push for a regular-season conference title.

"He brings another dimension of offense to our team," Balado said of Davis. "He cracked the lull with that [three-pointer] and that got us going again."

ULL (10-11, 5-6) gave ASU plenty of problems down low, especially with Omier sitting for key stretches. Arizona transfer Jordan Brown scored 20 points and grabbed 12 boards, keying the Ragin' Cajuns on the glass.

As a team, ULL outrebounded the Red Wolves 43-30, with 15 offensive boards leading to 16 second-chance points.

But ASU had a rowdy crowd on its side, which was only ignited further by plenty of whistles.

Forty fouls were called between the two teams, with Balado earning a technical inside the final minute -- shortly after Omier fouled out.

As the 2,500-plus fans rose to their feet with the clock ticking under a minute, the Red Wolves responded, getting a stop to all but seal the win.

Although ASU could feed off its support Saturday, it won't have the same luxury playing on the road the next two weekends. If the Red Wolves are going to earn their first regular-season crown in more than 30 years, they'll need better than splits away from Jonesboro -- as was the case in their two January road trips.

"We've got to be more locked in than ever," Sills said. "We've got to be our own fans on the road. ... When we get these dubs on the road, it means more. Great teams win on the road, good teams win at home."