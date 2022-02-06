Roland man’s trial date set for September in tree-cutting case

LITTLE ROCK — A jury trial has been scheduled to determine whether a nationally known family counselor and Christian author’s decision to cut down a tree grove on Central Arkansas Water property was a criminal act.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton scheduled a three-day trial to begin Sept. 27 in the case of Dennis Rainey, head of the Little Rock-based FamilyLife counseling center, who is charged with criminal mischief. He’s accused of damaging or destroying more than 100 trees in the publicly owned forest behind his Roland home.

His next court appearance is Aug. 22 for a pretrial hearing.

Deputy prosecutor Robbie Jones asked for the trial, saying he and Rainey’s lawyers were “far apart” on resolving the issue.

Rainey, a Christian book author and podcast host, has pleaded innocent to the Class B felony charge, which carries up to 20 years in prison. Rainey has told authorities that he had a swath of trees cut back to improve his view of Lake Maumelle and Pinnacle Mountain. He said he’d had the forest trimmed back twice before without complaint.

Rainey told Central Arkansas Water commissioners that he’d been given permission to do so years earlier by a representative of Little Rock Water, the predecessor to Central Arkansas Water.

A utility representative said 111 trees had been cut, with an estimated value of $109,899. The representative estimated the cost of cleaning up the area at $12,000.

The damaged grove on the Ouachita trail running alongside Lake Maumelle was discovered in May by a neighbor of Rainey’s. Some of the timber had been cut down completely while other parts were mutilated. Rainey was charged after an investigation by sheriff’s deputies.

Utility executives say maintaining the forest is crucial for the preservation of Lake Maumelle, which provides drinking water for more than 500,000 Arkansans.

Rainey’s home sits at the end of Spillway Road on an acre that he and his wife, Barbara, purchased in August 2007, along with a neighboring 1-acre parcel.

The couple transferred ownership of both tracts of land to a trust established in their names last March, property records show.