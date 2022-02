In this photo taken from video and released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, A view of a Tu-22M3 bomber of the Russian air force seen from the cockpit of another such plane during a training flight. Two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of the Russian air force performed a patrol mission over Belarus on Saturday amid the tensions over Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)

A Russian Tu-22M3 nuclear-capable bomber, seen from the cockpit of another Tu-22M3, flies a patrol over Belarus on Saturday during a training mission with Belarusian forces. The mission was carried out as the Kremlin moved troops from Siberia and the Far East to Belarus for joint drills, adding to Western fears of a possible invasion of Ukraine. (AP/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service) Article, 5A

Print Headline: Russian bombers over Belarus

