SEMO gymnasts to visit Arkansas

At a glance

No. 13 Arkansas vs. SE MISSOURI StATE

WHEN 2 p.m. today

WHERE Barnhill Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS SEMO 0-5; Arkansas 1-2

SERIES Arkansas leads 5-0

TV None

COACHES Ashley Lawson (fourth year at SEMO); Jordyn Wieber (third year at Arkansas)

NOTEWORTHY The Razorbacks will hold their Equality Night meet, as had been scheduled for Friday vs. West Virginia. … Arkansas’ 5-0 record vs. the Redhawks includes four dual-meet wins and a 195.4 to 189.05 win in the 2006 NCAA Fayetteville Regional. … The Razorbacks’ top score vs. SEMO is 196.65 on Feb. 13, 2015, and the Redhawks top score is 194.625 in their first meeting on March 5, 2004.

TEAM RANKINGS

13. Arkansas 196.375; 58. SEMO 192.008

Vault 17. Arkansas 49.05, 67. SEMO 47.567; Uneven bars 24. Arkansas 48.85, 53. WVU 48.133; Balance beam 9. Arkansas 49.275, 55. SEMO 47.983; Floor exercise 15. Arkansas 49.2; 55. SEMO 48.325

All-arounders 16. Kennedy Hambrick (UA) 39.45; 37. Leah Smith (UA) 39.237, 105. Lydia Webb 38.15

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas will try a second time to get in a dual meet on a snow-capped weekend today. The No. 13 Razorbacks are scheduled to host Southeast Missouri State at 2 p.m. today at Barnhill Arena.

Arkansas (1-2) moved quickly to set up the meet with the Redhawks (0-5) after Friday's scheduled meet against West Virginia was canceled due to travel difficulties for the Mountaineers.

The Razorbacks have had a strange opening to their season, with a road meet at LSU postponed two weeks ago due to covid issues within the Arkansas program. Arkansas hit big with a 197.2 in a loss to Auburn in its last appearance at Barnhill Arena on Jan. 14. That marked the earliest 197 in a season in program history for third-year Coach Jordyn Wieber's team.

The Razorbacks are coming off a cold and hot performance in a loss at No. 4 Florida last weekend. Arkansas had an inconsistent first half of the meet and fell behind big heading into the third rotation. However, after a solid performance on the floor exercise, the Razorbacks turned in a school record 49.475 on the balance beam.

"I just want to see a level of consistency in all four events and just put it all together in one meet," Wieber said on Thursday.

SEMO is off to a rough start after winning the 2021 USA Gymnastics Women's Collegiate national title with a 195.025. The Redhawks served as hosts for the meet last April 10. SEMO's top score this season has been a 193.375 in the Tennessee Collegiate Classic on Jan. 21.