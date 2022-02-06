Spartans' commit still has an eye on the Hogs

Kedrick Reescano highlights

University of Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith recently extended a scholarship offer to Michigan State running back commitment Kedrick Reescano and their connection is already strong.

"Coach Smith, oh he's so cool," Reescano said. "He's one of the coolest coaches I've talked to. He just seems relatable."

Reescano, 6-0, 202 pounds, of New Caney, Texas, received his offer from the Hogs on Jan. 30 and one from Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Vanderbilt, TCU, Houston, Kansas and others. He pledged to the Spartans on Jan. 17.

He was pleased to get the offer from Smith.

"It was an honor," Reescano said. "That's SEC. That's SEC West. That's the biggest in the game right now."

Reescano was named District 8-5A D-I first-team selection after rushing 217 times for 1,542 yards and 22 touchdowns while having 23 receptions for 333 yards and 3 touchdowns as a junior. He rushed for 1,157 yards, 14 touchdowns on 152 carries and was a District 8-5A D-I first-team selection as a sophomore.

He's expected to make his way to Fayetteville in the near future.

"I will be visiting in the spring," he said.

New Caney, which is a suburb of Houston, is a town of about 20,000. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network travels more than 50,000 miles a year seeing the top prospects in the nation. He met with Reescano and about 40 other Houston area prospects in late December.

"He's a great kid," Lemming said. "I really liked him. He has average size, above average speed, moves and balance. He's a 4-star prospect with good hands. Kedrick can play in the slot or tailback."

He also runs on the track and field team. Running 400 meters is often refereed to as a man's race because the last 150 to 100 meters are grueling.

"That race right there, oh my goodness," Reescano said. "You get to seeing stars."

Reescano, who has tripled jumped 45 feet, 1.5 inches, said Smith has talked up how the Razorbacks get statewide support.

"He did say they were the only Power 5 school in Arkansas," Reescano said. "Everybody is behind the Arkansas players."

He's also noticed where the Hogs led the nation in rushing among Power 5 programs.

"That's big right there," Reescano said.

Reescano has a 3.3 grade-point average and has plans to study business in college. He would eventually would like to own a chain of barber shops.

"I'm learning to cut hair now, I've messed up more people than I can count, but now I'm starting to get good," Reescano said.

His current service fee is flexible.

"I charge from five to 20 [dollars] depending on who you are," Reescano said. "If you have a lot of money and you have the money to spare, I'm going to charge you 20. If you don't, five."

