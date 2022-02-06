WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Harding rallies for victory

Trailing 57-50 at the end of the third quarter Saturday, the Harding University women outscored Ouachita Baptist University 29-15 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 79-72 victory at Rhodes-Reaves Field House in Searcy.

Lexie Davis led Harding (15-5, 11-4 Great American Conference) with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 5 of 9 on three-pointers. Sage Hawley scored 17 points and Hannah Collins added 15 for the Bisons, who hit 10 of 15 shots from the floor in the fourth quarter and 8 of 14 free throws.

Laney Means scored a game-high 23 points for Ouachita Baptist (7-12, 5-10). Aspen Thornton had 22 points for the Tigers and Makayla Miller added 18.

HSU wins at home

Ashley Farrar scored 23 points on 8-of-14 shooting Saturday to lead four Henderson State University players with 10 or more points as the Reddies defeated Southern Arkansas University 96-72 at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Gracy Raby had 15 points for Henderson State (13-8, 8-7), Maci Mains added 11 and Karrington Whaley chipped in with 10 for the Reddies. Henderson State shot 50.7% from the floor as a team, outrebounded Southern Arkansas 46-34, scored 46 points in the lane and scored 33 points off turnovers.

Diamond Morris led SAU (10-11, 5-10) with 20 points, while Kylie Warren poured in 18.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Arkansas Tech cruises

Tony Hall and Cam Kennedy scored 19 points each Saturday to lead the Arkansas Tech University men to a 72-46 victory over the University of Arkansas-Monticello at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Despite being outrebounded 30-25, the Wonder Boys (7-11, 4-8 Great American Conference) outscored the Boll Weevils 30-18 in the lane. Arkansas Tech also got 16 points off turnovers, 12 fast break points and 18 points off the bench.

Taelon Peter added 10 points for Arkansas Tech. Ray Price and Jabari Sweet had 10 points each to lead UAM (9-10, 5-8).

Riddle leads HSU to victory

Malik Riddle scored 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting from the floor, including 3 three-pointers, and added 8 rebounds to lead Henderson State University to a 77-68 victory over Southern Arkansas University on Saturday at the Duke Wells Center in Arkadelphia.

Trailing 38-36 at halftime, the Reddies (12-8, 8-6) shot 42.9% from the floor in the second half and hit 13 of 16 free throws to outscore the Muleriders 41-30. SAU outrebounded Henderson State 44-31, but the Reddies countered by outscoring the Muleriders 30-22 in the lane. Henderson State also scored 15 points off turnovers and 50 of its 77 points came off the bench.

Alvin Miles had 15 points for the Reddies and Yuri Swinford added 10. Devante Brooks scored a game-high 22 points in the loss for the Muleriders (11-9, 7-7), while Jalen Brooks had 12 and Blake Rogers added 10.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services