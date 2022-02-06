'Sweetest Event Of The Year': Chocolate Lovers' Festival returns Feb. 12

FAQ

Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers’ Festival

WHEN — 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 12

WHERE — Eureka Springs Community Center, 44 Kingshighway in Eureka Springs

COST — $12.50

INFO — www.eurekaspringschamber.com, www.facebook.com/EurekaSpringsChocolateFest

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers' Festival returns for its 18th year on Feb. 12 at the Eureka Springs Community Center. Festivalgoers will be treated to goodies "from organic and household brand names of chocolate, to select boutique labels," according to the event page.

"It's the sweetest event of the year," says Devin Henderson, director of operations for the sponsoring Greater Eureka Springs Chamber of Commerce.

Henderson says that participants will receive an empty box for chocolates when they arrive at the festival and, as they move from booth to booth, they will get a sample of chocolate to try and samples of chocolate to take home.

"Hopefully they'll have a full belly of chocolate and a full box of chocolate to take with them and some good information and possibly some goodies as well," says Henderson. He says that vendors, selling "all kinds of goods from clothing to jewelry," will come from small businesses like Jandy's Jam and Jellies -- a home business out of Fort Smith -- and Kilwins Branson, a sweets shop known for award-winning fudge, to large national brands like Mary Kay.

Terra Lewis, community development coordinator for the Eureka Springs Chamber, says all vendors will provide chocolate to sample and chocolate to take, including those with informational booths such as Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge and The Great Passion Play.

One of the informational vendors participating this year is Good Shepherd Humane Society, a 501(c)3 nonprofit animal shelter and rescue. "We're the only no-kill animal shelter in Carroll County," says Janet Chupp, who manages the organization's thrift stores in Eureka Springs and Berryville. She added that all proceeds from the thrift stores support the shelter and that the organization depends completely on volunteers. "We have been making some amazing strides recently." She says that in addition to taking care of animals and assisting other animal rescues, they've hosted rabies clinics where pets could get their vaccinations and wellness checks for $10 per animal. "We just have an amazing organization."

This year the shelter will offer chocolate-covered gummies, different chocolate barks, Almond Joy and Mounds-inspired sweets, and dipped pretzels at their booths. While there will not be any dogs to meet at the event, "we will have information on the animals that are available [for adoption]," she says. The organization will be accepting donations at the booth as well. More information on Good Shepherd Humane Society is available on its Facebook page or at the thrift stores in Berryville (207 Eureka Ave.) or Eureka Springs (249 W. Van Buren St.).

This year the chamber will also debut its Eureka Springs Chocolate Tour in addition to the festival. Henderson says that those who purchased tickets will receive a "passport" that will gain them discounts, samples and other goodies from participating local businesses such as retail shops, restaurants and even wineries around Eureka Springs.

Local Eureka Springs' favorite Mike Gruning will return to provide music at this year's event. Gruning performs both originals and several styles of covers from David Bowie and Johnny Cash to Prince, Moody Blues and One Republic. Festivalgoers will also have a chance to win a Lover's Weekend Getaway in Eureka Springs, and the 2022 Eureka Springs Visitor Guide will also be available at the chamber's booth.

The festival was canceled last year due to covid concerns, but it will have safety precautions in place this year, says Lewis.

"There is not a mask 'requirement' per se, but we will have masks available, signs posted to wear them and will ask everyone as they enter to please put one on," she adds.

The Eureka Springs Chocolate Lovers’ Festival features both local and household brands of chocolate. In addition to choco-centric sweets, there will be vendors selling jewelry, clothing and other goods. Informational booths will be set up at the festival including Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge, The Great Passion Play and others. (Courtesy Photo)



Festivalgoers will sample decadent chocolate treats such as this beauty from a past Eureka Springs Chocolate Festival. This year’s festival will begin at 10 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Eureka Springs Community Center. (Courtesy Photo)



Mike Gruning returns to the Eureka Springs Chocolate Lover’s Festival this year to provide live music. He is the house musician for the Nyx Restaurant and Bar in Eureka Springs. (Courtesy Photo/Lema Street Photography)

