They spoke the same language, unlike her date





Ashley Welch was on a date in London with a guy who didn't speak English when she met Cliff Hudson, who not only spoke her language but also shared her accent.

Ashley had just arrived in England for an internship with a film company in summer 2004 and would return to Arkansas to attend the University of Arkansas School of Law in Fayetteville that fall.

"A girlfriend of mine and I were on a double date with two guys who did not speak English, and neither of us spoke Greek or Italian very well, so the date was going colossally bad," she says.

Cliff, a Chattanooga, Tenn., native, was in the Marine Corps, working in Central Naval Command in Rota, Spain, and his small unit had been sent to London to provide stand-by relief for officers.

It was his first time in London and some of the Marines he and his crew were relieving offered to show them around. One of their stops was a pub at Piccadilly Circus.

Ashley went to the bar to get a drink while waiting for a table, and one of the many American servicemen present smarted off to her, she says.

"I smarted off right back," she says.

Cliff heard her voice above the din of the crowd.

"I recognized the accent," he says. "My ears definitely perked up."

He hadn't heard that sound in at least a year, and he wandered over to find it.

"All of a sudden I was talking to him and I wasn't paying attention to anything else, which was unfortunate for my date," Ashley says.

Her date couldn't understand what either of them were saying, of course, but he tried to follow along.

"He looked like he was watching a game of tennis, like he was following the ball back and forth," Cliff says.

Cliff didn't want to violate "guy code" by asking Ashley for a date right then and there, but he couldn't be sure he would get another chance. He scored her number under the pretense of getting their groups together for dancing later.

"He made me wait three whole days to call me," she says. He says that specific time frame is another part of the "guy code."

They arranged to meet, but when Ashley arrived she found Cliff engaged in conversation with a bunch of Australians.

"I was just sitting there waiting for her, but she wasn't going to come over and say hi because she thought I was flirting with these folks," Cliff says.

Ashley's friend, who tagged along with her, insisted Ashley let him know she was there.

Ashley tapped Cliff on the shoulder.

"That was about the happiest moment of my life," he says.

Cliff was in London for about a month after they met, and they were together as often as possible before she returned to the States.

She visited him in Spain the next spring, and when he had leave, he visited her in Fayetteville, too.

"My parents adored him," she says. "I would go to class and he would help my mom around the house or hang out with my stepdad, who was a Vietnam veteran."

Cliff played guitar with her father and meshed with her friends, and she says, "He just folded into my life and into my family, like he'd always been there."

He proposed a year and a half later, in November 2005, while visiting her in Fayetteville.

He had asked her to wear his favorite dress to dinner that night, and she did, although it wasn't quite right for the season. She could tell he was nervous at the table, and at some point he pulled her outside, where it was quieter, and dropped to his knee.

"It was both romantic and sweet and the worst proposal ever," she laughs.

Cliff deployed to Iraq in early 2006.

They had lived on separate continents since they met, staying in touch through phone calls and emails, but this was to be different.

"I wasn't going to be able to talk to her for weeks at a time because I was on a ship in the middle of the [Mediterranean] or somewhere in Africa or a variety of different places," he says.

They were married three weeks after he returned, on Nov. 18, 2006, at Pulaski Heights United Methodist Church in Little Rock.

When Ashley finished law school, they moved from Fayetteville to Little Rock. Ashley, a state representative, is a partner at Kutak Rock. Cliff works for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

They have four children -- Luci, 13; Sadie, 10; CJ, 8; and Abby, 6.

After their transcontinental relationship and Cliff's wartime service, they looked forward to a "boring and domestic" life together, Cliff says.

"When I was in Iraq, I knew when I was being shot at and when stuff was blowing up, but Ashley was here and she didn't know what was happening. I worried about her here in school, but I can't imagine not knowing if the person you care about is OK," Cliff says. "The time we have now, it's all sort of like we're playing with house money. Everything else is just gravy."

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I felt a little dizzy.”

He says: “I was knocked off my feet a little bit, and that’s not something that I was very accustomed to at that point in my life.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “My husband performed a song that he had written for me while he was in Iraq.”

He says: “All I really remember is being able to stare at her. I know other people were there, but … nobody else was there. It was just us.”

My advice for a long, happy marriage:

She says: “Patience and flexibility and recognizing that when you’re talking about sharing your life with someone it really does require give and take.”

He says: “It’s always good to be able to refocus and support each other.”









When state Rep. Ashley Hudson and her husband, Cliff, were married Nov. 18, 2006, they had not yet lived in the same time zone. Cliff hadn’t needed long to realize she was the one for him. “I won’t put a time frame on it, but I’ll definitely tell you she was stuck with me that night,” he says. “I knew pretty much right away that I was in trouble.” (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)





