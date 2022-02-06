Thousands of personalized license plates -- from ARSE to ZHIT -- are banned in Arkansas

Arkansas' Office of Motor Vehicles issued 4,371 personalized license plates last year.

Another 617 were automatically rejected. They were on the DMV's "banned list" or were a duplication of an existing plate.

The banned list includes about 11,000 license plates, ranging from ARSE to ZHIT.

"We are consistently adding to the list," Scott Hardin, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, said in an email. "Some additions are proactive -- DFA taking steps to get ahead of a new inappropriate word, phrase, etc.

"Others are applications for plates (not on the existing rejected list) that we review and determine it is not appropriate. It is then added to the list."

Hardin said the state doesn't have a list of the 617 plates that were rejected last year because they were rejected automatically.

The Office of Motor Vehicles is under the umbrella of the state's Department of Finance and Administration.

Charlie Collins, the department's commissioner of revenue, said staffers want people to be able to get their preferred personalized plates, but they don't want to put plates on roadways that might offend some Arkansans.

"What's offensive 10 years ago may or may not be off today," said Collins. "It's kind of a moving target like the English language."

Hardin said personalized plates can contain seven letters and/or numbers. The cost for a personalized license plate is $25 a year in addition to the registration fee.

Hardin said there are currently about 50,000 personalized plates on vehicles in Arkansas.

He said there's no person or committee that decides whether a plate should be banned.

"Working with personalized plates is a hands-on experience in which decisions are made with input from numerous DFA employees," he said. "If an application does make it through to DFA and raises concern, our Motor Vehicle team will seek input from a variety of people in order to make a decision. It is not a formal committee or specific group. It is circulating the proposed plate and receiving real-time feedback."

They also rely heavily on Google.

"We may even reach out to the applicant to learn more about the meaning behind the plate," said Hardin. "There have been situations in which we assumed bad intention only to learn it was two last names combined.

"With several people looking at these plates, we are hopefully keeping any offensive plates off Arkansas' roads. However, we do encourage Arkansans to let us know if they see a plate that we may have missed."

That happens occasionally. In 2019, Hardin received an email that included a photograph of a Mazda 3 with a license plate that read MDLFNGR. The plate was soon recalled and added to the banned list.

"The need to recall a personalized plate is extremely rare," said Hardin. "Two plates recalled in a year would be a busy year for recalls."

The goal is to keep Arkansas plates G rated.

"There shouldn't ever be a situation in which a parent is embarrassed to answer a 'what does that license plate mean' question from a child," said Hardin.

Many of the banned plates could be considered offensive by some motorists, who might not want to be stuck in traffic behind POOPER, PECKER or PIMP, even if party poopers, ivory-billed woodpeckers and the MTV television show Pimp My Ride are potential explanations.

You can't get an Arkansas license plate that says OLDFART, even if you wanted to. Or BOINK.

And even if you're NUTS, you can't get a plate that says so. Don't try NUTZ either. It's on the banned list.

IMDRUNK, IMHIGH and STONED are also on the list, as if anyone needs to be told those personalized plates are a bad idea.

A fan of the television show "Schitt's Creek" won't be able to get an Arkansas license plate that says SCHITT. It's banned.

And Seinfeld fans won't be able to get an ASSMAN plate in Arkansas. A New York version of that plate was featured in a 1995 "Seinfeld" episode. The plate belonged to a proctologist.

You can't get a plate that says JACKASS, whether you're referring to film, farm or personal attributes.

The Arkansas list bans more than 100 plates that include the word sex. That includes everything from SEXYMOM to SEXNUT.

You might think you're SCREWD if the DMV won't let you have a plate proclaiming that you're a little SCREWY. Both are banned.

Calling people names isn't allowed, at least not these names: UDORK, UNERD, UPUNK and UUGLY.

Several plates regarding law enforcement are banned, including FBI, COP and SHERIFF.

Eighty-nine plates beginning with the word bad are banned, including BADASA and BADGAS.

Regardless of attire, you can't get a plate that proclaims that you're BUCNAKD.

You can't get a plate that says SNORTIN or SNOT either.

Thinking of getting creative? Don't ask for a plate that says YUCKFOU. The state is yise to wou.