Turning a resolution into a habit

New faces are wandering around my gym this month. That happens at the start of a year at almost every fitness center, when earnest resolvers intent on getting in shape sign up for use of a facility that, if used regularly, will help them accomplish their goals.

By the middle of February, many of those new faces will be gone.

"At the beginning of the year, many of us make resolutions for the months to come," says Shankar Vedantam on NPR-aired podcast Hidden Brain. "We resolve to work out more, to procrastinate less, or to save more money. Though some people stick with these aspirations, many of us fall short."

Those failures are usually blamed on a lack of willpower--the ability to resist short-term temptations in order to meet long-term goals. "With more self-control we would all eat right, exercise regularly, avoid drugs and alcohol, save for retirement, stop procrastinating, and achieve all sorts of noble goals," according to the American Psychological Association's website apa.org.

But willpower is merely the starting point of establishing and maintaining an exercise routine and other desirable behaviors. Hidden Brain recently revisited Vedantam's 2019 conversation with psychologist Wendy Wood, Provost Professor of Psychology and Business at University of Southern California. "Willpower is not the best way to achieve our goals," she says.

Why is it so easy to make an initial decision to change, but so hard to persist in the long term? To her, willpower didn't seem to be the issue.

To develop beneficial behaviors like exercising regularly, "willpower may not be the way to achieve that," she says. "What makes people persist? Forming strong intentions and acting on them over time? Do they play out, even if one is very committed?"

Decision-making, she says, "is important when we start to change. Continuing over time takes something very different."

Conscious willpower is not the driving force for those who stick to their resolutions. "Contrary to expectations, people who are high achievers don't experience temptations and inappropriate desires."

An example is a high-achieving person following a healthy diet regimen who has a cake in the refrigerator. That person doesn't find the cake to be a temptation. The attitude is: That's my kid's cake; I don't eat that. I eat fruit. I like fruit.

High achievers are armed with a set of mental blinders, better known as habits. "They protect you," Wood says. "Habits are self-reinforcing, Once in place, they become automatic and unconscious. Habit is not necessarily the easiest or most low-effort thing to do; it's the usual thing you do."

Habits are a learning mechanism, she says. "All we have to do is repeat something and get rewarded for it, and we're learning a habit. In research that I've done, we find that about 43 percent of what people do every day is repeated in the same context, usually while they are thinking about something else. They're automatically responding without really making decisions.

"That's what a habit is--a sort of a mental shortcut to repeat what we did in the past that worked for us."

She likes to use the example of driving a car: Decisions must be made, attention must be paid, but overall most drivers are capable of thinking about something else while behind the wheel. Driving doesn't gobble up all their attention.

"Habits are mental associations that we form when we repeat an action over and over and get a reward," Wood says. "You are learning to associate that context with that behavior."

It takes willpower--conscious, effortful regulation of the self by the self--to get up an hour earlier than you are used to, to drink more water, to wash the dishes after every meal, to walk the dog for a predetermined period of time when you get home from work. These changes are pretty simple, she says, don't take much effort or time to incorporate, and provide some form of payoff.

The goal is to make them into habits, a process by which behaviors become automatic. Habits can form without a person intending to acquire them, but they can also be deliberately cultivated--or eliminated--to better suit one's goals.

"For complex behaviors, it takes longer to form a habit," Wood says. "Going to the gym could take three to four months to get to the point that you don't have to think about it; you just do it."

Those seemingly perfect (and aggravating) people who score high on self-control "are not practicing self-denial by white-knuckling through life," says Wood. "Instead, they know how to form habits that meet their goals."

Those who have a fitness habit don't have to talk themselves into going to a gym in the mornings. There's no internal debate on how many laps to swim in the gym's pool or how many miles to pedal on a recumbent bike. The settings on the weight machines are not negotiable. They just are.

Sure, people with good habits have bad days. "We have found that when people are distracted or feeling particularly tired or overwhelmed, they fall back on good habits as well as bad habits," says Wood.

Those are the days to participate in fitness classes such as cardio kickboxing, Zumba, boot camp, yoga, cycling, circuit training, and such. Each is similar to the habit that brought you to the gym in the first place: You don't have to make a conscious decision other than to show up and participate.

Just put yourself in the hands of the instructor. That's a habit worth developing.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

kmartin@arkansasonline.com